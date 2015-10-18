Here's what 'Game of Thrones' superfans think happened to Jon Snow

Many unexpected plot twists were played out over the course of “Game of Thrones,” culminating in a season finale that left fans reeling at the narrative aftermath.

While at New York Comic Con, we asked some of the biggest “Game of Thrones” super fans their thoughts on what season 6 will bring. If you’re not caught up yet with the show, then let this be your SPOILER WARNING.

Video by Corey Protin. Reporting by Kim Renfro.



