Tour The 'Game Of Thrones' Exhibit In New York City

The ‘Game of Thrones’ exhibit in New York City gives you the chance to sit on the Iron Throne.

“Game of Thrones” has come to New York.



HBO and Time Warner Cable partnered to put together a free exhibit of the hit series before its season 3 return.

The event is part of a five-stop travelling exhibit in five international cities including Toronto, Sao Paulo, Amsterdam, and Belfast.

From costumes, to set pieces, and the Iron Throne itself, the exhibit features more than 70 original items from seasons one and two, and a few from the upcoming season as well.

The free event runs from March 28 through April 3.

If you’re in the area, here are the details on where and when to go:

3 W. 57th Street (between 5th and 6th Avenue)

Weekdays: 10:00AM – 8:00PM

Weekends: 11:00AM – 7:00PM

Easter Sunday: 10:00AM – 4:00PM

If you can’t make it, we headed over to the exhibit to see what’s inside.

