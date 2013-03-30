Tour The 'Game Of Thrones' Exhibit In New York City

Kirsten Acuna
iron throne game of thronesThe ‘Game of Thrones’ exhibit in New York City gives you the chance to sit on the Iron Throne.

“Game of Thrones” has come to New York. 

HBO and Time Warner Cable partnered to put together a free exhibit of the hit series before its season 3 return. 

The event is part of a five-stop travelling exhibit in five international cities including Toronto, Sao Paulo, Amsterdam, and Belfast. 

From costumes, to set pieces, and the Iron Throne itself, the exhibit features more than 70 original items from seasons one and two, and a few from the upcoming season as well. 

The free event runs from March 28 through April 3.

If you’re in the area, here are the details on where and when to go:

3 W. 57th Street (between 5th and 6th Avenue)

Weekdays: 10:00AM – 8:00PM

Weekends: 11:00AM – 7:00PM

Easter Sunday: 10:00AM – 4:00PM

If you can’t make it, we headed over to the exhibit to see what’s inside. 

Before the exhibit opened at 10 a.m., the line was already running down the block.

4,800 people showed up yesterday for the opening of the exhibit.

Once inside, you get an up close look at armour and weapons used in the series.

Two of Danaerys' dragon eggs are on display. The third was given to creator George R.R. Martin as a wedding gift.

A full scale model of Daenarys' dragon, Drogon, from season 2 also made an appearance.

And, a larger version of Drogon used on set for the new season.

HBO receives a lot of fan art, so they put some up on display.

Here's one of Daenerys and her dragon.

There were also plenty of costumes worn by the Stark family ...

... Daenerys ...

... Ygritte and Jon Stark ...

... along with some of the Wildlings' get up and gear ...

... and the Lannisters.

Here's another look at the wardrobe worn by Joffrey, Cersei, and Tywin Lannister.

Hanging high above their heads was another familiar face ...

Long live Ned Stark.

We also saw early concept art including Pyke Castle ...

... and Tyrion Lannister's sketch of a saddle for Bran Stark.

There were also a few storyboards from the series. This one's from Season 2, episode 6.

Some of the best items at the exhibit were props from the show like Sansa's doll given to her by Ned ...

... the King of Qarth's pendant which doubles as a vault key ...

... and Joffrey's crown.

Here's a fish that showed up at a dinner, and a bag of diamonds that will pop up this season.

HBO set up an interactive game to let you relive the Battle of Blackwater Bay from season 2 ...

... where visitors could practice their archery skills to set boats in the water aflame.

As fun as that is, the main attraction is the chance to sit on the Iron Throne ...

... and get a printed photo of yourself overseeing the Seven Kingdoms. The line gets extremely crowded throughout the day.

By 10:30 a.m. the line was already halfway down the block. We suggest arriving early!

