The women of 'Game of Thrones' are going to have their biggest season yet

The women of “Game of Thrones” posed for new cover photos just ahead of what looks to be the biggest season for the HBO hit’s female characters.

“The women are rocking this season,” HBO programming president Michael Lombardo told Entertainment Weekly for this week’s “Game of Thrones” cover story.

“They power this season,” the executive continued. “It’s organic to the storytelling, yet a radical shift. It’s the women that are the hope that we’re watching as the chess pieces move this season, and it’s very exciting.”

The magazine released six different covers with the actresses in their Westeros best. The covers are graced by Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), Arya (Maisie Williams), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Cersei (Lena Headey), and Margaery (Natalie Dormer).

See the cover shots and what to expect from each character below:

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is stranded by Dothraki, but her dragon, Drogon, is not far away. Though given what she's been through, she's expected to scrap the benevolent ruler style she has been using and become a lot more forceful. MARC HOM for EW Brienne's (Gwendoline Christie) next move seems wide open. But she's definitely not going to abandon her promise to Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley). MARC HOM for EW Arya (Maisie Williams) is expected to find her way out of the Faceless Men cult. Clearly, her continued desire for revenge will lead her back into the thick of things. MARC HOM for EW Sansa (Sophie Turner) leapt off the walls of Winterfell with Theon (Alfie Allen), but they will survive to go on their own duo adventure. MARC HOM for EW Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) reunite and both have been through struggles. While she'll be angry he didn't save their daughter, most believe she'll need him for other plots ahead. MARC HOM for EW Margaery (Natalie Dormer) will have to use all her wits to escape being imprisoned by the religious clergy aka the Faith Militant whose influence has taken over Casterly Rock. And she tends to get what she wants. MARC HOM for EW

