The 5 most talked-about moments from this week's 'Game of Thrones'

Macall B. Polay/HBO Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Warning: spoilers ahead for Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” “Blood of My Blood.”

“Game of Thrones” staged several reunions on Sunday that saw the past either come back to haunt the characters or empower them.

But which moments had fans talking the most?

Social-media monitoring platform Brandwatch found more than 65,000 “Thrones”-related mentions on Twitter during the one-hour episode and identified the scenes when conversation peaked.

Here are the five most talked-about moments from the latest “Game of Thrones” episode:

5. A new holy alliance. Tommen (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Margaery (Natalie Dormer) surprised the Tyrell forces along with Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) with the announcement that the royal family and the Church would rule together. Macall B. Polay/HBO Jonathan Pryce as The High Sparrow, Dean-Charles Chapman as Tommen Baratheon, and Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell. 9:41 p.m. ET

-- More than 1,300 mentions. 4. A protector arrives in the nick of time. Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Meera (Ellie Kendrick) are saved by a cloaked warrior. Many fans at this point were already suspecting that it was Benjen Stark. Helen Sloan/HBO Ellie Kendrick as Meera Reed, Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark , and Joseph Mawle as Benjen Stark. 9:10 p.m. ET

-- More than 1,500 mentions. 3. Once again, fans celebrate the thrill of a new episode. Macall B. Polay/HBO Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. 9:02 p.m. ET

-- More than 1,700 mentions. 2. Daenerys and Drogon reunite to embolden the Dothraki for the road ahead. Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. 9:55 p.m. ET

-- More than 1,800 mentions. 1. Walder Frey brings back bad memories. Many referenced their disdain for both him and his part in the Red Wedding. HBO David Bradley as Walder Frey. 9:45 p.m. ET -- Nearly 2,000 mentions. NOW WATCH THIS:



