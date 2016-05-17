The 5 most talked-about moments from this week's 'Game of Thrones'

Warning: spoilers ahead for Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones.”
HBO’s “Game of Thrones” gave fans a lot to talk about during Sunday’s episode, titled “Book of the Stranger.”
While several big reunions took place, we lost a fan favourite when Osha (Natalia Tena) gave her life in an attempt to take down Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon). Plus, the episode ended in a blaze of glory as Daenarys (Emilia Clarke) got some major respect from the Dothraki.
But which moments had fans talking the most?
Social-media monitoring platform Brandwatch found nearly 60,000 “Thrones”-related mentions on Twitter during the one-hour episode and identified the moments when conversation peaked.
Here are the five most talked-about moments from the latest “Game of Thrones” episode:
9:15 p.m. ET
- More than 1,000 mentions.
4. Ramsay (Iwan Rheon) kills Osha (Natalia Tena). The many expletives used in tweets showed many fans were not happy about this scene.
9:49 p.m. ET
- More than 1,100 mentions.
3. Brienne isn't forgiving or forgetting what Melisandre has done and who was killed with her blood magic.
9:12 p.m. ET
- More than 1,500 mentions.
2. Daenarys is on fire. The Targaryen got rid of the Dothraki leadership and claimed her position as queen.
9:59 p.m. ET
- More than 2,200 mentions.
