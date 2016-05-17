The 5 most talked-about moments from this week's 'Game of Thrones'

Helen Sloan/HBO Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones.”

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” gave fans a lot to talk about during Sunday’s episode, titled “Book of the Stranger.”

While several big reunions took place, we lost a fan favourite when Osha (Natalia Tena) gave her life in an attempt to take down Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon). Plus, the episode ended in a blaze of glory as Daenarys (Emilia Clarke) got some major respect from the Dothraki.

But which moments had fans talking the most?

Social-media monitoring platform Brandwatch found nearly 60,000 “Thrones”-related mentions on Twitter during the one-hour episode and identified the moments when conversation peaked.

Here are the five most talked-about moments from the latest “Game of Thrones” episode:

5. 'Little Finger' returns to the Vale. Helen Sloan/HBO Aidan Gillen as Petyr 'Littlefinger' Baelish. 9:15 p.m. ET

- More than 1,000 mentions. 4. Ramsay (Iwan Rheon) kills Osha (Natalia Tena). The many expletives used in tweets showed many fans were not happy about this scene. HBO Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton and Natalia Tena as Osha. 9:49 p.m. ET

- More than 1,100 mentions. 3. Brienne isn't forgiving or forgetting what Melisandre has done and who was killed with her blood magic. HBO From left, Liam Cunningham as Ser Davos, Gwendoline Christie as Brienne, and Carice van Houten as Melisandre. 9:12 p.m. ET

- More than 1,500 mentions. 2. Daenarys is on fire. The Targaryen got rid of the Dothraki leadership and claimed her position as queen. HBO 9:59 p.m. ET

- More than 2,200 mentions. 1. Sansa and Jon Snow reunite. Clearly an emotional moment for viewers as many said they were crying or were in tears over the moment. HBO 9:07 p.m. ET

- More than 2,600 mentions.

