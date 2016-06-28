The 5 most talked-about moments from the 'Game of Thrones' season finale

Helen Sloan/HBO Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Warning: spoilers ahead for Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” “The Winds of Winter.”

Three houses rose from the ashes of war and conflict on the explosive season-six finale of “Game of Thrones.”

After war, political and religious strife, and a mounting body count, the Houses Stark, Targaryen, and Lannister have become the key players on HBO’s hit series going into season seven.

But which moments from the season finale had fans talking the most?

Social-media monitoring platform Brandwatch found more than 207,000 “Thrones”-related mentions on Twitter during the 69-minute episode and identified the scenes when conversation peaked.

Here are the five most talked-about moments from the latest “Game of Thrones” episode:

5. The big Jon Snow reveal. Fans went nuts when it became clear that Lyanna Stark's baby is Jon Snow, revealing his true parentage. Helen Sloan/ HBO Robert Aramayo as Young Ned Stark and Aisling Francioso as Lyanna Stark. 10:03 p.m. ET

-- More than 4,300 mentions. 4. Lady Mormont was cheered on by fans as she supported the Starks in front of the Northern Houses. Helen Sloan/HBO Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont. 10:05 p.m. ET

-- More than 4,800 mentions. 3. Arya got her vengeance on Walder Frey for The Red Wedding by baking his sons into a pie and then slitting his throat. Helen Sloan/HBO Maisie Williams as Arya Stark and David Bradley as Walder Frey. 9:55 p.m. ET

-- Nearly 5,200 mentions. 2. Cersei's plan came to fruition and wildfire exploded from the heart of King's Landing, killing everyone inside the building. HBO 9:24 p.m. ET

-- More than 5,300 mentions. 1. Overwhelmed by loss and confusion after the wildfire explosion, Tommen leapt to his death. HBO Dean-Charles Chapman as Tommen Baratheon. 9:29 p.m. ET

