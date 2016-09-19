'Game of Thrones' just beat an incredible all-time Emmys record

Getty Images ‘Game of Thrones’ Writer/producers David Benioff (left) and D.B. Weiss accept outstanding writing for a drama Emmy.

“Game of Thrones” and HBO have 39 reasons to be happy on Sunday night.

Thirty-eight represents the number of Emmy Awards the show now tallies.

The 39th reason would be the new record it has set for the number of Emmys won by an individual show.

On Sunday, HBO surpassed the 37 awards won by NBC’s “Frasier” to become the most-awarded show in Emmys history. That’s huge in and of itself, but especially since the TV Academy has only in recent years begun to open itself up to voting for genre shows.

Wins for drama series, writing, and directing on Sunday helped to nab the record.

Getty Images ‘Game of Thrones’ cast and producers take the stage for best drama Emmy win.

This record-breaking accomplishment will have to hold the show over until 2018. The producers’ decision to push the next season of the show into late summer means it won’t be eligible for the 2017 Emmys.

