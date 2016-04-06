'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke says she's actually nothing like Khaleesi

Emilia Clarke may play the mother of dragons on TV, but she doesn’t channel Daenerys’ ferocity in her daily life.

In an interview with Glamour, the “Game of Thrones” actress talked about how she’s more vulnerable than her character.

“Within the space of time between them saying ‘You’ve got the part of Khaleesi’ and now, I lost my power,” the actress said. “I found it. I lost it. I found it. As a woman — no, as a young adult, you spend your twenties figuring out who you are and what you want to do; it’s a scary time. There are days when I feel like the less strong version of myself.”

When facing those days, though, Clarke said putting on her wig helps feign confidence.

“I know I’m gonna put the f—ing wig on and go out there and let her refulfill me,” she said.

If she is faced with an unjust or difficult situation, her alter-ego of choice is “Cali from the Valley.”

“The accent puts me in that head zone to lay it down,” she said.

In the interview, Clarke also discussed what storyline her “Game of Thrones” fan fiction would include and how she relates to her character in the upcoming film “Me Before You.”

