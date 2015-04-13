This hidden subplot of 'Game of Thrones' spells out the real trouble for the Lannisters

Season 5 of “Game of Thrones” premieres on Sunday, April 12 at 9PM ET on HBO. To get you ready for the big event, we put together an economic update of the Seven Kingdoms through season 4 of the HBO show. The analysis is based on information from the TV show and the books.

Produced by Sara Silverstein and Alex Kuzoian. Additional Illustrations by Mike Nudelman.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.