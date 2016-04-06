This hidden subplot of 'Game of Thrones' spells out the real trouble for the Lannisters

To get you ready for the new season of “Game of Thrones,” we put together an economic update of the Seven Kingdoms. The analysis is based on information from the TV show and the books.

Season 6 of “Game of Thrones” premieres Sunday, April 24 at 9:00 p.m. on HBO.

Produced by Sara Silverstein and Alex Kuzoian. Additional Illustrations by Mike Nudelman.

