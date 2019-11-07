The Croatian city featured in 'Game of Thrones' is so flooded with tourists that it might ban new restaurants. It's one of many cities buckling under the weight of overtourism.

Shutterstock Dubrovnik, Croatia, has been struggling with overtourism due to its popularity with ‘Game of Thrones’ fans.

Dubrovnik, Croatia, is proposing a ban on new restaurants, Julia Buckley reported for CNN Travel.

The ban would prohibit restaurants from adding outside tables and chairs, Buckley reported.

Dubrovnik mayor Mato Frankovi ć told Buckley that the majority of Dubrovnik restaurants operate with outside tables since indoor space is so limited.

told Buckley that the majority of Dubrovnik restaurants operate with outside tables since indoor space is so limited. The city – where several famous scenes from the hit show “Game of Thrones” have been filmed – has seen a spike in tourism as “set jetter” fans have descended on it.

Dubrovnik joins a growing list of cities around the world that are buckling under the weight of overtourism.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A ban on new restaurants is Dubrovnik’s next line of next defence against overtourism, Julia Buckley reported for CNN Travel.

Dubrovnik’s mayor, Mato Franković, told Buckley that the ban would prohibit restaurants from adding outside tables and chairs. Because of limited space, this would effectively ban new restaurant business, he confirmed.

The city council owns Dubronvik’s public spaces and will vote on the proposal in December, according to Buckley.

“They can open inside, but knowing the Old City it’s very hard to find a place where you can work inside. Ninety nine per cent of restaurants work mainly with outside tables,” Franković explained.

Even if a restaurant closes, a new one won’t be able to take its place with the ban in place, Buckley noted.

In recent years, Dubrovnik has experienced a surge in tourism due to its role as the fictional city of King’s Landing in the popular TV series “Game of Thrones.” According to the Croatia Times, Dubrovnik has experienced record tourism in 2019.

Dubrovnik joins a growing list of cities and towns buckling under the weight of overtourism

Cities around the world are taking measures to combat overtourism. Venice, which is flooded with tourists every year, will ban large cruise ships from its canal beginning in 2022, Kieran Corcoran reported Business Insider. In July, Rome instituted a $US450 fine for anyone who sits on the historic Spanish Steps, Evie Carrick reported for Insider.

Similar to Dubrovnik, Maya Beach in Thailand experienced a surge in popularity as a result of the 2000 movie “The Beach” featuring Leonardo DiCaprio. Last year, it closed to tourists until June 2021 to preserve the marine ecosystem, Karla Cripps and Kocha Olarn reported for CNN in May. The negative effects of overtourism include overcrowding, pricing locals out of real estate, and environmental damage, Annie Lowrey wrote for the Atlantic in June. And overtourism doesn’t appear to be dying down anytime soon. As Lowrey aptly observed: “Like breakfast margaritas on an all-inclusive cruise, it is suddenly everywhere.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.