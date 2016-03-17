The bustling capital on 'Game of Thrones' is actually an ancient city in Croatia

Ian Phillips, Stephen Parkhurst

In “Game of Thrones,” King’s Landing is the capital of the Seven Kingdoms. In real life, the fantasy city is actually Dubrovnik, Croatia, an ancient city that has become a huge tourist destination, partly thanks to HBO’s smash hit.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER Culture on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.