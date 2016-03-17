The bustling capital on 'Game of Thrones' is actually an ancient city in Croatia

In “Game of Thrones,” King’s Landing is the capital of the Seven Kingdoms. In real life, the fantasy city is actually Dubrovnik, Croatia, an ancient city that has become a huge tourist destination, partly thanks to HBO’s smash hit.

