The dragons on the next season of 'Game of Thrones' will be the 'the size of 747s'

As hinted by HBO’s recent “Game of Thrones” marketing stunt, firepower will play a huge role on the show’s upcoming seventh season. And now, director Matt Shakman is filling in some of the details.

Fans have watched the dragons grow since they hatched during the first season six years ago. On the last season, we saw them join Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) in her fiery quest to capture the Iron Throne. Fearsome then, Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion have done some growing between seasons.

“The dragons this year are the size of 747s,” Shakman, one of just four directors helming episodes on the upcoming season, told Entertainment Weekly. “Drogon is the biggest of the bunch — his flame is 30-feet in diameter!”

To give you some idea of the immense size that Shakman is referring to, the Boeing 747 is about 230 feet long with a 210 feet wingspan and, depending on the model, can carry 416 to 660 passengers.

With just two seasons remaining, HBO has been teasing a “fire and ice” theme heavily. Many fans theorise that to mean that there will be a face-off between Daenerys and Jon Snow (Kit Harington). From Shakman’s comments, the dragons would provide a lot of firepower during that epic battle.

