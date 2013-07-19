A Dragon's Skull The Size Of A Bus Washed Up On A Beach For 'Game Of Thrones'

In a UK marketing stunt of epic proportions, a bus-sized dragon skull washed up on Dorset’s “Jurassic Coast” — known for its dinosaur fossils — to honour the arrival of “Game of Thrones” season 3 on streaming service Blinkbox.



The 40 foot long, 9 foot tall skull took two months to complete and is the coolest GOT campaign since February when HBO took out a two-page ad in the New York Times in which the shadow of a dragon eclipsed the paper’s copy.

Taylor Herring PR is responsible for the Blinkbox campaign. Last month it created a 12 foot statue of Mr. Darcy from “Pride and Prejudice” emerging from the Serpentine in London to celebrate the launch of a UKTV’s new “Drama” channel.

