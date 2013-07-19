A Dragon's Skull The Size Of A Bus Washed Up On A Beach For 'Game Of Thrones'

In a UK marketing stunt of epic proportions, a bus-sized dragon skull washed up on Dorset’s “Jurassic Coast” — known for its dinosaur fossils — to honour the arrival of “Game of Thrones” season 3 on streaming service Blinkbox.
The 40 foot long, 9 foot tall skull took two months to complete and is the coolest GOT campaign since February when HBO took out a two-page ad in the New York Times in which the shadow of a dragon eclipsed the paper’s copy.
Taylor Herring PR is responsible for the Blinkbox campaign. Last month it created a 12 foot statue of Mr. Darcy from “Pride and Prejudice” emerging from the Serpentine in London to celebrate the launch of a UKTV’s new “Drama” channel.
An ichthyosaur, a dolphin like creature which lived 220-65 million years ago, was found in the area in 2004. This is the first dragon.
Ichthyosaur, a dolphin like creature which lived 220-65 million years ago.
HBO took out a two-page ad, showing a dragon shadow over text, in February for the season three premiere.
But Blinkbox was responsible for this stunt, created to celebrate the show's arrival on the company's streaming TV and movie service.
Blinkbox worked with PR firm Taylor Herring, which put a 12 foot Mr. Darcy in the Serpentine last month for a TV channel launch.
The scene was inspired by a moment when GOT character Arya Stark finds dragon skulls in King's Landing on the show.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.