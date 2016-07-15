'Game of Thrones' dominated the Emmy nominations with 23 nods

HBO Emilia Clarke on ‘Game of Thrones.’

HBO’s ultimate hit “Game of Thrones” overtook the field at Thursday’s presentation of the 68th Emmy Awards nominations, boasting a field-leading 23 nominations for its sixth season.

“Game of Thrones” is up for the award for top drama series, which it won last year for the first time. The series won 12 Emmys in all at last year’s show after earning a field-leading 24 nominations.

This year, “Thrones” will face off against FX’s “The Americans,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” PBS’ “Downton Abbey,” USA’s “Mr. Robot,” Netflix’s “House of Cards,” and Showtime’s “Homeland” for the drama series award.

“Thrones” garnered five nominations in the supporting actors and actresses categories, with Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, and Maisie Williams all earning nods.

FX’s “The People v. OJ Simpson” came in a close second to “Thrones” with 22 nominations of its own, including a bid for the award for best limited series. “The People v. OJ Simpson” will face off against FX’s “Fargo,” ABC’s “American Crime,” AMC’s “The Night Manager,” and History’s “Roots” in the limited series category.

HBO dominated the by-network nominations with 94 nods altogether, though this number is down from its record of 126 nominations at last year’s awards. Rounding out the top five networks are FX with 56 nominations, Netflix with 54, NBC with 41, and ABC with 35.

