The 37 most shocking deaths we've seen on 'Game of Thrones'

Note: spoilers for “Game of Thrones” ahead.
The death toll has been rising exponentially on the current season of “Game of Thrones,” as the race for the Iron Throne tightens.
And on the literally explosive season-six finale, some major characters got taken out.
Each death still inspires stunned reactions from fans and drives a huge amount of colourful commentary on social media.
While there are certainly more losses to come in season seven, we’re still reeling from what we’ve seen.
Take a look at the biggest deaths on “Game of Thrones” so far below.
Walder Frey: Three seasons after he betrayed the Starks at the Red Wedding, Walder Frey met his revenge. Using a face she probably stole from the Hall of Faces before leaving Braavos, Arya first fed Frey his sons baked into a pie and then slit his throat -- as his son had done to her mother.
Death: Season 6, episode 10 ('The Winds of Winter')
Maester Pycelle: Brutally stabbed to death by Qyburn's -- formerly Varys' -- little birds aka orphan street children.
Death: Season 6, episode 10 ('The Winds of Winter')
King Tommen: Left alone and overcome by the murders of everyone in the Great Sept, including his love Margaery, Tommen flung himself from his bedroom window in the Red Keep.
Death: Season 6, episode 10 ('The Winds of Winter')
The High Sparrow, Margaery Tyrell, Loras Tyrell, Mace Tyrell, and everyone else in the Great Sept: After a lot of promises that she would burn King's Landing to the ground, Cersei finally unleashed stocks of wildfire underneath the Great Sept, killing everyone at the trial.
Death: Season 6, episode 10 ('The Winds of Winter')
Death: Season 6, Episode 9 ('Battle of the Bastards')
Wun-Wun: After numerous injuries in the battle for Winterfell, Ramsay Bolton shot the arrow that killed the giant.
Death: Season 6, episode 9 ('Battle of the Bastards')
Death: Season 6, episode 8 ('No One')
Death: Season 6, episode 8 ('No One')
Death: Season 6, episode 5 ('The Door')
Death: Season 6, episode 5 ('The Door')
Death: Season 6, episode 4 ('Book of the Stranger')
Death: Season 6, episode 2 ('Home')
Death: Season 6, episode 2 ('Home')
Death: Season 6, episode 2 ('Home')
Death: Season 6, episode 1 ('The Red Woman')
Death: Season 5, episode 10 ('Mother's Mercy')
Resurrection: Season 6, episode 2 ('Home')
Death: Season 6, episode 1 ('The Red Woman')
Death: Season 5, episode 10 ('Mother's Mercy')
Death: Season 5, episode 10 ('Mother's Mercy')
Death: Season 5, episode 10 ('Mother's Mercy')
Death: Season 5, episode 9 ('The Dance of the Dragons')
Gregor Clegane aka The Mountain: Killed by poison on Oberyn Martell's sword after winning their duel. But... brought back to life (or the undead) by Qyburn.
Death: Season 4, episode 10 ('The Children')
Resurrection: Season 5, episode 2 ('The House of Black and White')
Death: Season 4, episode 10 ('The Children')
Death: Season 4, episode 9 ('The Watchers on the Wall')
Death: Season 4, episode 8 ('The Mountain and the Viper')
Death: Season 4, episode 2 ('The Lion and the Rose')
Death: Season 3, episode 9 ('The Rains of Castamere')
Death: Season 3, episode 9 ('The Rains of Castamere')
Death: Season 3, episode 9 ('The Rains of Castamere')
Death: Season 2, episode 5 ('The Ghost of Harrenhal')
Death: Season 1, episode 10 ('Fire and Blood')
Death: Season 1, episode 9 ('Baelor')
Death: Season 1, episode 7 ('You Win or You Die')
