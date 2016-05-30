The 29 most shocking deaths in all of 'Game of Thrones'

Note: Spoilers for “Game of Thrones” ahead.
The death toll has been rising exponentially on the current season of “Game of Thrones.” That’s a necessary evil as the show winnows down the contenders for the Iron Throne.
But that doesn’t mean that fans have become numb to the casualties. Each death still inspires stunned reactions from fans and drives a huge amount of colourful commentary on social media.
Viewers are still reeling from the events that led up to Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) death and the origin of his name in Sunday’s episode. Plus fans kept the conversation going through the break between seasons five and six after Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) bled to death in the snow. And don’t get us started on the intense emotions experienced when one beloved Stark after another fell during “The Red Wedding.”
While there are certainly more losses to come, there are many we could never forget.
Take a look at the biggest deaths on “Game of Thrones” below.
Death: Season 5, episode 10 ('Mother's Mercy')
Resurrection: Season 6, episode 2 ('Home')
Gregor Clegane aka The Mountain: Killed by poison on Oberyn Martell's sword after winning their duel. But... brought back to life (or the undead) by Qyburn.
Death: Season 4, episode 10 ('The Children')
Resurrection: Season 5, episode 2 ('The House of Black and White')
Death: Season 6, episode 5 ('The Door')
Death: Season 6, episode 5 ('The Door')
Death: Season 6, episode 4 ('Book of the Stranger')
Death: Season 6, episode 2 ('Home')
Death: Season 6, episode 2 ('Home')
Death: Season 6, episode 1 ('The Red Woman')
Death: Season 6, episode 1 ('The Red Woman')
Death: Season 6, episode 2 ('Home')
Death: Season 5, episode 10 ('Mother's Mercy')
Death: Season 5, episode 10 ('Mother's Mercy')
Death: Season 5, episode 9 ('The Dance of the Dragons')
Death: Season 5, episode 10 ('Mother's Mercy')
Sandor Clegane aka The Hound: Thrown down a rocky hill by Brienne of Tarth. Later, Arya Stark found him injured and left him to die. There's a possibility, though, that he survived.
Death: Season 4, episode 10 ('The Children')
Death: Season 4, episode 10 ('The Children')
Death: Season 4, episode 9 ('The Watchers on the Wall')
Death: Season 4, episode 8 ('The Mountain and the Viper')
Death: Season 4, episode 2 ('The Lion and the Rose')
Death: Season 3, episode 9 ('The Rains of Castamere')
Death: Season 3, episode 9 ('The Rains of Castamere')
Death: Season 3, episode 9 ('The Rains of Castamere')
Death: Season 2, episode 5 ('The Ghost of Harrenhal')
Death: Season 1, episode 10 ('Fire and Blood')
Death: Season 1, episode 9 ('Baelor')
Death: Season 1, episode 7 ('You Win or You Die')
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.