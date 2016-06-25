The 34 most shocking deaths on 'Game of Thrones' so far

Helen Sloan/HBO Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton and Art Parkinson as Rickon Stark on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Note: spoilers for “Game of Thrones” ahead.

The death toll has been rising exponentially on the current season of “Game of Thrones.” That’s a necessary evil as the show winnows down the contenders for the Iron Throne.

But that doesn’t mean that fans have become numb to the casualties. Each death still inspires stunned reactions from fans and drives a huge amount of colourful commentary on social media.

Viewers are still reeling from the “Battle of the Bastards” deaths, and the events that led up to Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) unforgettbale demise. And don’t even get us started on all the conversation surrounding Jon Snow’s bleeding out in the snow, or the horror of the Red Wedding.

While there are certainly more losses to come, there are many we will never forget.

Take a look at the biggest deaths on “Game of Thrones” so far below.

Jon Snow: Stabbed to death by traitors of the Night's Watch. But... brought back by Melisandre. HBO Kit Harington as Jon Snow. Death: Season 5, episode 10 ('Mother's Mercy') Resurrection: Season 6, episode 2 ('Home') Gregor Clegane aka The Mountain: Killed by poison on Oberyn Martell's sword after winning their duel. But... brought back to life (or the undead) by Qyburn. HBO Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as The Mountain. Death: Season 4, episode 10 ('The Children') Resurrection: Season 5, episode 2 ('The House of Black and White') Ramsay Bolton: Eaten alive by his own starving hounds. HBO Death: Season 6, Episode 9 ('Battle of the Bastards') Wun-Wun: After numerous injuries in the battle for Winterfell, Ramsay Bolton shot the arrow that killed the giant. hbogo.com Ian Whyte as Wun-Wun. Death: Season 6, episode 9 ('Battle of the Bastards') Rickon Stark: Ramsay Bolton shot him dead with an arrow. Helen Sloan/HBO Art Parkinson as Rickon Stark. Death: Season 6, episode 9 ('Battle of the Bastards') The Waif: Killed by Arya Stark in an unseen duel. Macall B. Polay Faye Marsay as The Waif. Death: Season 6, episode 8 ('No One') Brynden Tully, aka Blackfish: Died in battle over Riverrun. HBO Clive Russell as Brynden Tully, aka Blackfish. Death: Season 6, episode 8 ('No One') Hodor: Killed by wights while Bran and Meera escaped a White Walker attack. HBO Kristian Nairn as Hodor. Death: Season 6, episode 5 ('The Door') Three-Eyed Raven: Slashed by the Night King's sword. Macall B.Polay/HBO Max von Sydow as the Three-Eyed Raven. Death: Season 6, episode 5 ('The Door') Khal Moro: Burned alive along with all the other khals by Daenerys Targaryen. HBO Joe Naufahu as Khal Moro Death: Season 6, episode 4 ('Book of the Stranger') Osha: Stabbed in the neck by Ramsay Bolton. YouTube screencap Natalia Tena as Osha. Death: Season 6, episode 4 ('Book of the Stranger') Walda Bolton: Mauled to death by hounds along with her newborn son, on the orders of Ramsay Bolton. HBO Elizabeth Webster as Walda Bolton. Death: Season 6, episode 2 ('Home') Balon Greyjoy: Thrown from a bridge by brother Euron Greyjoy. Helen Sloan/HBO Patrick Malahide as Balon Greyjoy. Death: Season 6, episode 2 ('Home') Trystane Martell: Impaled through the back of the head by Obara Sand. HBO Toby Sebastian as Trystane Martell Death: Season 6, episode 1 ('The Red Woman') Doran Martell: Stabbed in the chest by Ellaria Sand. HBO Alexander Siddig as Doran Martell. Death: Season 6, episode 1 ('The Red Woman') Roose Bolton: Stabbed by Ramsay Bolton. HBO Michael McElhatton as Roose Bolton. Death: Season 6, episode 2 ('Home') Stannis Baratheon: Killed by Brienne during a siege on Winterfell. HBO Stephen Dillane as Stannis Baratheon. Death: Season 5, episode 10 ('Mother's Mercy') Selyse Baratheon: Committed suicide after sacrificing her daughter. HBO Tara Fitzgerald as Selyse Baratheon. Death: Season 5, episode 10 ('Mother's Mercy') Shireen Baratheon: Burned to death by Melisandre to create blood magic. hbo.com Kerry Ingram as Shireen Baratheon. Death: Season 5, episode 9 ('The Dance of the Dragons') Myrcella Baratheon: Kissed by Ellaria Sand, whose lips were coated with poison. HBO Nell Tiger Free as Myrcella Baratheon. Death: Season 5, episode 10 ('Mother's Mercy') Sandor Clegane aka The Hound: Thrown down a rocky hill by Brienne of Tarth. Later, Arya Stark found him injured and left him to die. There's a possibility, though, that he survived. hbogo.com Death: Season 4, episode 10 ('The Children') Tywin Lannister: Killed by his son Tyrion Lannister with a crossbow. Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister. Death: Season 4, episode 10 ('The Children') Shae: Strangled to death by Tyrion Lannister. YouTube screencap Sibel Kekilli as Shae. Death: Season 4, episode 10 ('The Children') Ygritte: Shot with an arrow by Olly. HBO Rose Leslie as Ygritte. Death: Season 4, episode 9 ('The Watchers on the Wall') Oberyn Martell: Killed in a duel with Gregor Clegane. HBO Pedro Pascal as Oberyn Martell. Death: Season 4, episode 8 ('The Mountain and the Viper') Joffrey Baratheon: Poisoned by Olenna Tyrell. Macall B. Polay / HBO Jack Gleeson as Joffrey Baratheon. Death: Season 4, episode 2 ('The Lion and the Rose') Catelyn Stark: Throat slit by Black Walder during the Red Wedding. HBO Michelle Fairley as Catelyn Stark. Death: Season 3, episode 9 ('The Rains of Castamere') Robb Stark: Stabbed in the heart by Roose Bolton during the Red Wedding. HBO Richard Madden as Robb Stark. Death: Season 3, episode 9 ('The Rains of Castamere') Talisa Stark: Stabbed repeatedly by Lothar Frey during the Red Wedding. HBO Oona Chaplin as Talisa Stark. Death: Season 3, episode 9 ('The Rains of Castamere') Renly Baratheon: Assassinated by a magical shadow creature birthed by Melisandre. HBO Gethin Anthony as Renly Baratheon. Death: Season 2, episode 5 ('The Ghost of Harrenhal') Khal Drogo: Smothered with a pillow by Daenerys while in a magically-induced vegetative state. HBO Jason Momoa as Drogo. Death: Season 1, episode 10 ('Fire and Blood') Ned Stark: Beheaded by the order of Joffrey Lannister. HBO Sean Bean as Ned Stark. Death: Season 1, episode 9 ('Baelor') Robert Baratheon: Mortally wounded while trying to kill a boar during hunting. HBO King Robert Baratheon Death: Season 1, episode 7 ('You Win or You Die') Viserys Targaryen: Covered in hot, melted gold by Khal Drogo. HBO Harry Lloyd as Viserys Targaryen. Death: Season 1, episode 6 ('A Golden Crown')

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.