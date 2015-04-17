'Game of Thrones' creators say they already know the ending to the show

This week, “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss spoke with Variety about the trials and process of bringing George R.R. Martin’s behemoth book series onto the HBO screen.

While addressing deviations they have had to make from their source material, it was confirmed that they know how the story will end.

“We know what the end is, and we’re barreling toward it,” explained Benioff. “So the idea that we’re going to try and stretch it out by an extra couple years just because we’re all having a good time doing it and people are making money off it just feels like it would be a betrayal.”

Interestingly, George R.R. Martin does not have the finer details planned out – he generally makes up the storylines as he goes. Benioff noted that “even while [Weiss and I] talk to him about the ending, it doesn’t mean that that ending that he has currently conceived is going to be the ending when he eventually writes it.”

This should keep book readers and show watchers alike on their toes as seasons five and six take us closer to the series conclusion.

To read the full interview with David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, click here.

