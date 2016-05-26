The 'Game of Thrones' creators apologise for the fallout from this week's episode

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’/ABC/YouTube From left, ‘Game of Thrones’ cocreators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” “The Door.”

Yes, “Game of Thrones” fans are still feeling the effects of Monday’s big death. And for that, the show’s executive producers have issued an apology.

But perhaps not the one you’d imagine.

Cocreators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff issued their “first ever” apology for the Hodor death scene via video on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday.

“We’d like to apologise for Sunday’s episode,” Weiss began.

“Not for Killing Hodor. We kill a lot of main characters,” Benioff said. “We’re sorry for all the idiots who from now on will be shouting ‘Hodor’ every time they go through a door.”

Weiss added, “That’s our bad.”

HBO Kristian Nairn as Hodor.

On Sunday’s episode, Hodor (Kristian Nairn) died while holding White Walkers behind a door as Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Meera Reed (Ellie Kendrick) escaped to safety. The scene revealed that Hodor got his name and sole spoken word from the incident in which he mashed “hold the door” into Hodor.

After joking that they have taken out 739 main characters, the producers said they have gotten really good at the murdering thing. In fact, they offered up their expertise to annoyed fans.

“We can kill people in real life, too,” Benioff said.

There’s even an unexpected twist at the end of the video.

Watch the apology below:

