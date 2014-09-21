'Game Of Thrones' Creator George R.R. Martin Is Dabbling In Politics

“Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin is getting involved in the US Senate race in his home state of New Mexico.

Martin, a Santa Fe resident, is hosting a fundraiser for Sen. Tom Udall (D-New Mexico) at his personal theatre on Oct. 7. Tickets range from $US250 to $US2,600 and include a meal with Martin and the senator.

On Saturday, Martin sent an email to Udall supporters advertising a contest where donors who give a $US5 contribution can win a ticket to the fundraiser. The message included a reference to the murderous wedding ceremony depicted in one of the most infamous episodes of the “Game of Thrones” television series.

“I know what you’re thinking: A party with George R.R. Martin sounds a bit dubious. Don’t worry — no funny business, no minstrels, and no weddings. I promise,” Martin wrote. “In fact, we’ll even pick up your airfare and hotel. Your only job is to show up and be ready to chat with me and Tom.”

This isn’t the first time Martin has expressed an interest in politics. He previously indicated his support for President Barack Obama and other Democratic politicians in posts on his blog during the 2012 election.

Read Martin’s full email below.

Subject: See you soon?

Hi Friend,

This is George R.R. Martin. You may know me for my book series A Song of Ice and Fire. Or you may have seen the TV show Game of Thrones.

But I’m also New Mexican and a proud supporter of my friend Senator Tom Udall.

So when Tom told me that he was going to be in my hometown of Santa Fe on October 7th, I decided I’d throw him a little party at my personal theatre. Of course, no party is complete without guests — which is where you come in.

Give $US5 or more right now, and you’ll be automatically entered in the running to win a trip to New Mexico to meet me and Tom at our VIP reception in Santa Fe.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: A party with George R.R. Martin sounds a bit dubious. Don’t worry — no funny business, no minstrels, and no weddings. I promise.

In fact, we’ll even pick up your airfare and hotel. Your only job is to show up and be ready to chat with me and Tom.

But you’d better hurry, this contest only goes through September 23 — click here to contribute $US5 or more today and be automatically entered to win.

Thank you for helping me help out my friend Tom. I hope to see you in Santa Fe.

Sincerely,

George R.R. Martin

