9 'Game of Thrones' cosplayers who nail their show counterparts

Mikhail Selgis/Kawaielli This Jon Snow cosplayer looks eerily similar to Kit Harington’s show version.

The INSIDER Summary:

• Cosplaying — the art of creating costumes and role playing — has always been popular among fantasy communities.

• We rounded up the best “Game of Thrones” cosplayers from around the world.

From sewing elaborate dresses to assembling custom armour, “Game of Thrones” cosplayers often spend months getting their costumes just right. Bearing a physical resemblance to the character is also key.

We’ve searched high and low to find cosplayers who have not only recreated the “Game of Thrones” costumes, but also look like they truly belong in the world of Westeros.

Let’s take a look.

Norweigan cosplayer Santatory made an intricate gown to transform into Margaery Tyrell. It helps that she looks super similar to Natalie Dormer, the actress who plays the young queen. Santatory/Starbit Cosplay Source: Facebook

Photographer: Starbit Cosplay Here's Dormer on the show, wearing the Tyrell colours of blue and gold. HBO/Helen Sloan Ginny DiGuiseppi looks exactly like season four's Arya Stark. The leather jerkin, delicate sword, and short wig are almost identical to Arya's costume. Ginny DiGuiseppi/WeNeals Photography and Retouching Source: Facebook

Photographer: WeNeals Arya wore this brown leather get-up when she was disguising herself as a boy for protection. Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO Andy Valentine turned heads when he cosplayed as Oberyn Martell at London's Super Comic Con in 2015. The costume took months to get just right, but clearly Valentine pulled it off. Valentine Cosplay/TPJerematic Cosplay Photographer Source: Facebook

Photographer: TPJerematic Valetine's hair, clothing, and confident swagger are just like Oberyn's. Helen Sloan / HBO Daenerys Targaryen came to life when Hayley Elise crafted this outfit. The Dothraki look comes from Daenerys' season two journey, complete with a baby dragon. Hayley Elise Cosplay/Faithriel Source: Facebook

Photographer: Fiathriel Daenerys spent season two wandering around Essos, wearing Dothraki garb and trying to find a home for her people. YouTube Every Khaleesi needs a Khal. This cosplayer goes by the name Khal Drené, since he's well known for pulling off a perfect Khal Drogo. He must've hit the gym hard in anticipation of wearing the full get-up. Khal Drené/Kenneth Pfeifer Photography Source: Facebook

Photographer: Kenneth Pfeifer Though Khal Drogo only appeared in one season, he remains one of the most iconic warriors from 'Game of Thrones.' Helen Sloane Brisbane cosplayer Achlime is known for his Sam Tarly costume, though dressing for a Westeros winter is a warm choice for Australia. Achlime/Ducky Jessica Photography Source: Facebook

Photographer: Ducky Jessica Achlime nailed Sam's black wardrobe, and gets complimented the most on his perfectly trimmed beard. HBO Galacticat makes a convincing Brienne of Tarth with boyish blonde hair and a menacing scowl. She made the armour herself out of 'Worbla' -- a popular cosplay crafting material. Galacticat/DWRD Photography Source: Facebook

Photographer: DWRD Her replica breastplate is based on the armour Brienne wore in this memorable scene, when the female warrior took on Jaime Lannister in season three. HBO This Hodor costume is super detailed -- right down to the stuffed Bran replica on his back. SlannMage/DeviantArt Source: DeviantArt You can see the cosplayer got his inspiration from this set photo of Bran and Hodor. Helen Sloan/HBO Bran Stark and Hodor Last but certainly not least, cosplayer Selgis is an uncanny imitator of Jon Snow. Not only is he head-to-toe dressed like the Lord Commander, but he looks exactly like Kit Harington. Mikhail Selgis/Kawaielli Source: VK

Photographer: Kmitenkova Jon Snow's dark and brooding look is an essential part of his character, and Selgis nails it. Plus, they seem to have similar hair-care routines. HBO

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.