9 'Game of Thrones' cosplayers who nail their show counterparts

Mikhail Selgis/KawaielliThis Jon Snow cosplayer looks eerily similar to Kit Harington’s show version.
• Cosplaying — the art of creating costumes and role playing — has always been popular among fantasy communities.
• We rounded up the best “Game of Thrones” cosplayers from around the world.
From sewing elaborate dresses to assembling custom armour, “Game of Thrones” cosplayers often spend months getting their costumes just right. Bearing a physical resemblance to the character is also key.
We’ve searched high and low to find cosplayers who have not only recreated the “Game of Thrones” costumes, but also look like they truly belong in the world of Westeros.
Let’s take a look.
Norweigan cosplayer Santatory made an intricate gown to transform into Margaery Tyrell. It helps that she looks super similar to Natalie Dormer, the actress who plays the young queen.
Ginny DiGuiseppi looks exactly like season four's Arya Stark. The leather jerkin, delicate sword, and short wig are almost identical to Arya's costume.
Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO
Andy Valentine turned heads when he cosplayed as Oberyn Martell at London's Super Comic Con in 2015. The costume took months to get just right, but clearly Valentine pulled it off.
Daenerys Targaryen came to life when Hayley Elise crafted this outfit. The Dothraki look comes from Daenerys' season two journey, complete with a baby dragon.
Daenerys spent season two wandering around Essos, wearing Dothraki garb and trying to find a home for her people.
YouTube
Every Khaleesi needs a Khal. This cosplayer goes by the name Khal Drené, since he's well known for pulling off a perfect Khal Drogo. He must've hit the gym hard in anticipation of wearing the full get-up.
Though Khal Drogo only appeared in one season, he remains one of the most iconic warriors from 'Game of Thrones.'
Helen Sloane
Brisbane cosplayer Achlime is known for his Sam Tarly costume, though dressing for a Westeros winter is a warm choice for Australia.
HBO
Galacticat makes a convincing Brienne of Tarth with boyish blonde hair and a menacing scowl. She made the armour herself out of 'Worbla' -- a popular cosplay crafting material.
Her replica breastplate is based on the armour Brienne wore in this memorable scene, when the female warrior took on Jaime Lannister in season three.
HBO
Last but certainly not least, cosplayer Selgis is an uncanny imitator of Jon Snow. Not only is he head-to-toe dressed like the Lord Commander, but he looks exactly like Kit Harington.
