This 'Game of Thrones' cookbook is the perfect gift for diehard fans

“Game of Scones: All Men Must Dine,” written by Jammy Lannister, is a cookbook dedicated to “Game of Thrones.”
The recipes include, but are not limited to, Unsullied Soldiers, Brienne of Tart, Jaime and Cersei’s Family Mess and Tyrion’s Shortbread. They’re perfect for a viewing party, or if you’re just missing the show once the season is over.
Here are some of the creations you can make and then devour:
The iron scone
Raven pie
Dragon eggs
Jon Snow’s Cronuts
Weirwood trees
Oberyn’s “shattering” surprise
NOW WATCH: The dinosaurs of ‘Jurassic World’ are barely recognizeable without special effects
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.