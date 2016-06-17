This 'Game of Thrones' cookbook is the perfect gift for diehard fans

Meg Josephson
GameofsconesJammy Lannister

“Game of Scones: All Men Must Dine,” written by Jammy Lannister, is a cookbook dedicated to “Game of Thrones.”

The recipes include, but are not limited to, Unsullied Soldiers, Brienne of Tart, Jaime and Cersei’s Family Mess and Tyrion’s Shortbread. They’re perfect for a viewing party, or if you’re just missing the show once the season is over.

Here are some of the creations you can make and then devour: 

The iron scone

Raven pie

Dragon eggs

 Jon Snow’s Cronuts

Weirwood trees

 Oberyn’s “shattering” surprise


But it here for $4.85.

