This 'Game of Thrones' cookbook is the perfect gift for diehard fans

“Game of Scones: All Men Must Dine,” written by Jammy Lannister, is a cookbook dedicated to “Game of Thrones.”

The recipes include, but are not limited to, Unsullied Soldiers, Brienne of Tart, Jaime and Cersei’s Family Mess and Tyrion’s Shortbread. They’re perfect for a viewing party, or if you’re just missing the show once the season is over.

Here are some of the creations you can make and then devour:

The iron scone

The Iron Scone. #GameOfScones A photo posted by @melodelight on May 8, 2016 at 8:30pm PDT

Raven pie

3 eye Raven #gameofscones #game ofttimes #ravenpie A photo posted by Hannah-Jane Flyn (@hjpancake) on Jun 6, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

Dragon eggs

Jon Snow’s Cronuts

Weirwood trees

Our rendition of Weirwood Trees #gameofscones #weirwood #gameofthrones #baking A photo posted by saharasky (@saharasky) on May 24, 2016 at 4:17pm PDT

Oberyn’s “shattering” surprise



But it here for $4.85.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.