There is going to be a 'Game of Thrones' concert tour

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is going on a music tour.

It will feature the works of “Game of Thrones” music composer Ramin Djawadi, and include video and other state-of-the-art technology to take audiences on a musical voyage through the lands of the show’s Westeros, according to a press release on Monday.

“For seven years, Ramin has been blowing our mind with his music’s force, subtlety, and endless inventiveness,” “Game of Thrones” creators and executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss said in a statement. “The ‘GoT Concert Experience’ will be unique in the history of concert tours, an eye-popping, ear-splitting, phantasmagoric blend of the show’s visuals and Ramin’s powerful compositions. We are more excited for it than anyone.”

The tour kicks off on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri and visit 28 cities across North America. Tickets go on sale Saturday, August 13 at the Live Nation website.

Watch a teaser for the tour below:



