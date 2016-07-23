'Game of Thrones' composer reveals what we learn from Daenerys' theme song

HBO/’Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen scored her first big victory in the season one finale when her dragons were born.

One of the many things that separates “Game of Thrones” from the rest of the crowded TV pack is that it has an original score.

Composer Ramin Djawadi got everyone’s attention for the unforgettable piano track “Light of the Seven,” which played during the show’s season six finale. In reality, he’s been working on the show since it started. Djawadi chooses his music carefully. Different characters get their own tunes. You’ll notice that the Starks and the White Walkers are not given the same musical treatment.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Djawadi broke down his musical choices. One of the most interesting is the songs he composes for Daenerys Targaryen.

For most of the season finales, Daenerys has walked away some sort of victory, so he came up with a triumphant theme for her:

Along with her hair and the size of her dragons, Daenerys’ theme has change as the seasons have gone on. As someone who never read the books, Djawadi did not anticipate how much more powerful she would get.

“[The directors] said, ‘We need a theme to play for when she does become powerful.’ It starts off small, and it’s planted in the first few episodes of the series, and then it becomes big and epic in time for that first finale,” Djawadi told Vulture.

HBO Daenerys has grown more powerful over time.

The theme started off with a full simple instruments. More complex instruments were added later, and by the time Daenerys was freeing slaves and travel ling around with a giant armada, her tune got lyrics (they’re in Valyrian and don’t mean much).

It shows that the Mother of Dragons has become more than just a person at this point: she’s now a legend.

