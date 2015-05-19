Here's what your favourite 'Game of Thrones' stars looked like in 2009

In 2009, the child actors set to portray the Stark family gathered together at a book signing. Six years later, their characters fates have made this photo absolutely gut-wrenching to see.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD for “Game of Thrones”

Starting at the bottom left, you can see Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Alfie Allen, Richard Madden, and Kit Harington. They play Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, Theon “Reek” Greyjoy, Robb Stark, and Jon Snow, respectively.

Arya is now separated from her family, and training to become an assassin. Sansa just underwent a traumatic sexual assault at the hands of a new psycho husband. And Theon, who has been tortured into “Reek”, had to stand and watch the rape take place. Robb was killed at his wedding, along with his mother and bannermen. And Jon is now Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, bound by vows and unable to avenge his family.

This shot was snapped by photographer Jac Mac, and there are more great captured moments from this even on his Flickr page.

