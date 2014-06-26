How 'Game Of Thrones' Characters Would Look If They Were Pugs

If you ever wanted to see your favourite “Game of Thrones” character as a pug, now is your chance.

A UK-based video-on-demand service called Blinkbox transformed some of the show’s popular characters into adorable, well-dressed pugs. The video was made to celebrate the release of season four of the HBO show on the company’s on-demand service.

Pugs seem to be the perfect choice to play some of the more intense characters like Jon Snow and King Joffrey, with their wrinkly faces and furrowed brows.

Here’s a side by side comparison of each pug and his or her respective GOT character.

Pug Tyrion Lannister vs. Real Tyrion Lannister:

Pug Jon Snow vs. Real Jon Snow:

Pug Daenerys Targaryen vs. Real Daenerys Targaryen:

Pug Ned Stark vs. Real Ned Stark:

Pug Robert Baratheon vs. Real Robert Baratheon:

Pug Oberyn Martell vs. Real Oberyn Martell:

Pug Joffrey Baratheon vs. Real Joffrey Baratheon:

The 90-second ad called “The Pugs of Westeros” features three different pugs (named Roxy, Blue, and Bono) who play all of the different characters, according to the company’s YouTube page. The three dogs are decked out in extremely authentic and very detailed GOT costumes while the show’s original score plays in the background.

Here’s the full ad:

