These events from 'Game of Thrones' are more shocking when you realise how young the characters are

HBO’s adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series has brought about manychangesto the source material. While this is natural for any television recreation, show fans may not always realise the reasoning behind specific alterations.

One major change the showrunners made was ageing up all of the children by about three years.

This is small, but significant.

“Game of Thrones” is known for brazen violence, nudity, and heaps of emotional trauma. Knowing how young Martin originally penned these characters makes some show moments even more gut-wrenching.

In the pilot episode, Bran is pushed out of a window by Jaime Lannister, who hoped the young boy would die. In the books, Bran is only 7 years old. HBO In the same episode, we are introduced to Daenerys and Viserys Targaryen as outcast siblings. As Daenerys gets ready to bathe, Viserys molests her. In the books, Daenerys is 13 and her older brother is 22. Since Targaryen siblings are also known to commit incest, Daenerys assumes she is going to marry her brother one day. Daenerys is also forced to marry Khal Drogo, a full grown man. In the show's version of their wedding night, Drogo's rape of Daenerys is much more overt. HBO/Game of Thrones screencap In the books, this consummation is still an uncomfortable scene, given Daenerys is only 13. It may have been difficult to imagine Daenerys as a young teenager, especially since the actress who portrays her, Emilia Clarke, was 23 when season one aired. Fans have presumed Dany is around 15 at the start of the series. Stuart Wilson / Stringer After Ned Stark's capture in season one, Arya kills a stable boy while escaping Lannister guards. In the books, she's only 10 years old. Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO This isn't the last murder Arya commits, either. Over the course of the next four seasons, Arya kills at least three more men. By the season five finale, Arya is a full-blown assassin. Again, she's about 12 years old in the books. Helen Sloan/HBO In season one, Sansa is betrothed to Joffrey, who is crowned king after Robert Baratheon dies. He executes Sansa's father in front of her, and then has his guards abuse her. They are 11 and 12, respectively. HBO Though the marriage was not planned to be official until Sansa entered puberty, this engagement is made even more brutal by Joffrey's sadistic inclinations. We know Arya is 11 in the show-universe, putting Sansa at approximately 13. Joffrey is identified as being 17 on the show. In real life, Sophie Turner was 15 when the show began filming. Jack Gleeson was 19. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Throughout the series, Sansa is victim to the most shocking circumstances. In season four, she's rescued by Littlefinger, only to be kissed by the approximately 30-year-old in a strange moment. At this point, she's 14 in the books. Helen Sloan/HBO Grown man, twice your age, intimately kissing you? No thank you, 'Game of Thrones.' By the age of 16 in season five, Sansa has been married three times. Her latest marriage to Ramsay Bolton, one of her family's murderers, sparked outrage among fans after he raped her. hbogo.com The Red Wedding is known as a horrific massacre in season three, but the scene is all the more tragic when you realise Robb Stark is barely 16 at the time of his death. His wife, known as Jeyne in the books, was 16 as well. HBO / Helen Sloan The Red Wedding also claimed the life of Catelyn Stark, leaving all remaining Stark children orphaned. After Joffrey's death, his younger brother Tommen is crowned king, and married to Margaery Tyrell. In the books, Tommen is 7 years old and the two wait to consummate the marriage. Helen Sloan/HBO His new wife Margaery is 16. Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO Jon Snow is elected to be Lord Commander of the Night's Watch at age 17. This is extremely unusual. According to Sam Tarly, Jon is the youngest Lord Commander in history. HBO

