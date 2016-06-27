Here are the best 'Game of Thrones' actors' reactions to their characters' deaths

For actors on “Game of Thrones,” it’s really just a matter of time before the person they play joins the many, many, many characters who have been killed off.

Watching yourself get brutally murdered in some foul Westerosi way isn’t exactly a pleasant experience, we imagine, but some departed performers have found humour in their demise.

With the the deaths of a Stark, most of the Tyrells, and all of the Sparrows still weighing heavy in our hearts, here’s how some past cast members have reacted to losing the game of thrones.

Spoilers from here on out, obviously.

Rickon Stark (Art Parkinson)

The youngest Stark returned during season six after a three season absence. As a prisoner of Ramsay Bolton, Rickon was let free and told to run to Jon Snow and his sister Sansa before getting nailed with an arrow. Needless to say, the sadistic Bolton has good aim. Fans took to Twitter to yell at Rickon for running in a straight line, and it seems like Parkinson agrees with the fans. At least Ramsay got what he deserved, but yeah, Rickon, you should have zig-zagged.

Had a good run #shouldazigzagged

— Art Parkinson (@art_parkinson) June 20, 2016

Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon)

Ramsay Bolton was the worst person in all of Westeros, and his death following his loss at the Battle of the Bastards was long overdue and oh so rewarding. After Ramsay was reunited with his beloved Miranda (in the stomach of his vicious, hungry dogs), actor Iwan Rheon thanked fans for not hating him the way that we all hated his character.

I’m very touched by all your lovely messages….and very glad people can differentiate me from the character. Thank you

— Iwan Rheon (@iwanrheon) June 21, 2016

Lem Lemoncloak (Jóhannes Haukur)

Icelandic actor Jóhannes Haukur made the most out of his two-episode stint as Lem Lemoncloak, the bad apple (err, lemon) of the Brotherhood Without Banners. Haukur had a ball on Twitter, and made some seemingly false promises about a certain Lady Stoneheart. All good things must come to an end. Lem Lemoncloack was known for signature ochre clothes, but all the Hound wanted was his death and his boots.

Going to bed now… ???????????? pic.twitter.com/EceFGO5bej

— Jóhannes Haukur (@johanneshaukur) June 13, 2016

Steve (Steve Love)

YouTube comedian Steve Love is known for his “Game of Thrones” impressions, so much so, that he made a brief cameo as part of Lem Lemoncloak’s crew. Before the show started, Love tweeted a sly hint about the Hound’s future victims. He was included. Steve was the first of Hound’s numerous victims of the night, losing his head in one swift motion.

I feel really really bad for whoever gets in the way of that axe… https://t.co/jN21VRrUhW

— Steve Love (@DrSteveLove) June 12, 2016

Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal)

When the Red Viper got his head exploded by Ser Gregor Clegane during Tyrion Lannister’s trial by combat back in season four, the actor behind the fan-favourite character was empathetic on Twitter.

i shit you not, i can’t get rid of this headache.

— Pedro Pascal (@PedroPascal1) June 2, 2014

Shireen Baratheon (Kerry Ingram)

When Stannis Baratheon burned his innocent daughter alive at the behest of the Red Priestess Melisandre, fans were traumatized. So was Kerry Ingram, who needed a little more time to grieve her character’s immolation before she was ready to joke about it.





Ser Meryn Trant (Ian Beattie)

Everyone’s least-favourite member of the Kingsguard met his bloody end at the hands of Arya Stark during the season five finale, and there was much rejoicing. Especially by Miltos Yerolemou, the actor behind Arya’s beloved sword fighting instructor, Syrio Forel. Meryn Trant killed Syrio in season one, so Yerolemou threw a barb at Ian Beattie on Twitter. Maisie Williams eventually had to get involved in their amazing Twitter exchange.

@miltosyerolemou you’re welcome you water dancing little git

— Ian Beattie (@ianbeattie_ian) June 15, 2015

Trystane Martell (Toby Sebastian)

Poor Trystane Martell. One minute you’ve got a beautiful fiance and everything’s going great, the next you’ve got a spear sticking out the front of your face. The late prince of Dorne didn’t even get a chance to show off his sword skills in a fair fight with the Sand Sisters who were sent to assassinate him. However, on Instagram, actor Toby Sebastain seemed to think that he was the winner of their brief, bloody duel.

Olly (Brenock O’Connor), Bowen Marsh (Michale Condron), and Othell Yarwyck (Brian Fortune)

These traitorous members of the Night’s Watch were hanged for murdering their lord commander, Jon Snow. While Jon came back from the dead, it’s unlikely that these crows will ever grace the show again, and the actors who played them said goodbye on Twitter.

Sorry if it’s a Spoiler. My watch has ended. Thank you for the most wonderful experience @GameOfThrones @hbo #BowenMarsh

— Michael Condron (@BelfastMikey) May 9, 2016

@Brenock_OConnor Well that something, eh Brennock? Well done lad! Regards to mum!

— Brian Fortune (@BrianFortune1) May 9, 2016

SPOILER Thank you @GameOfThrones for this incredible experience.Special thanks to Dave Hill, without whom I would have only said ‘Potatoes!’

— Brenock O’Connor (@Brenock_OConnor) May 9, 2016

Myranda (Charlotte Hope)

The only person who could ever love the sadistic Ramsay Bolton, Myranda eventually met her death after Theon threw her off of a rampart during his and Sansa’s escape. Charlotte Hope said goodbye with an Instagram post of her corpse in the next season premiere, but it was a hilarious followup that was truly a goodbye. After finding her corpse, Ramsay threatens revenge and seems like he might have a heart, but then he casually passes her body off to his rabid dogs for food. Hope honored her death with a photoshopped image of her body on a dog food bag.

Karl Tanner (Burn Gorman)

Karl Tanner, the creepy Night’s Watch mutineer who was good with a knife and liked to drink wine out of a human skull, gave Jon Snow a run for his money when the two dueled during season four. In fact, it looked at one point like he might’ve had an edge on Jon, but he was distracted when he was stabbed in the back by one of Craster’s wives. (Or was she a daughter? Hard to tell with that guy.) When he turned around, Jon thrust his sword straight into the back of Karl’s head and out his open mouth. Burn Gorman was flip about the fight’s outcome on Twitter.

Spose you could say the Kit got my tongue tonight @GameOfThrones

— Burn Gorman (@burngorman) May 5, 2014

Leaf (Kae Alexander)

Though the leader of the Children of the Forest first appeared back in season four, she was recast for season six. Leaf gave her life to give Bran Stark and Meera more time to escape from the Night’s King, so after sitting in the makeup chair for more than nine hours a day and appearing in three episodes, it was time for Kae Alexander to bid her farewell. Naturally, she did so with a leaf pun.

Thank you all for the lovely messages about ep5 it was a blast leafing around the cave ???????????? #GameofThrones

— Kae Alexander (@kaealexander) May 23, 2016

Hodor (Kristian Nairn)

It still feels too soon for us, but after Bran Stark unwittingly set a chain of events in motion that would lead to Hodor’s death (and, as seen in a flashback, his very creation), actor Kristian Nairn made peace with Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran. It’s probably helped that Hempstead Wright owned up to Bran’s tragic goof.

Hodor. Thank you guys,for the love,+ know that I love you back.I never dreamt of all this.Huge props to @SamColemanActor for an amazing job

— Kristian Nairn (@KristianNairn) May 23, 2016

Gendry (Joe Dempsie)

At this point, Gendry could be alive or dead. No one really knows, but that doesn’t stop Joe Dempsie from poking fun at his own character’s mysterious whereabouts. Ever since he set sail in a rowboat at the end of season three, Dempsie has tweeted out a related joke, so hopefully we’ll get another one this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.