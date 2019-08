Cast members from Game of Thrones took the stageĀ at this year’s New York Comic Con. Inevitably, audience members asked about Jon Snow. Here’s how the Game of Thrones cast reacted.

Produced by Matthew Stuart and Corey Protin

Follow TI: On Facebook



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.