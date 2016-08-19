Watch Tommen, the High Sparrow, and Septa Unella play charades in costume on the 'Game of Thrones' set

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season six.

Who among us hasn’t downloaded “Heads Up” (the phone app version of charades) in order to pass the time with some friends? Turns out the “Game of Thrones” cast did just that while filming season six.

Eugene Michael Simon — who played the pious Lancel Lannister — posted a video clip to Twitter showing Dean-Charles Chapman (Tommen Baratheon), Hannah Waddingham (Septa Unella), and Jonathan Pryce (High Sparrow) all playing a game of charades on set.

One player holds their phone up to their forehead and displays the word people need to act out. There is a record feature which will automatically capture video of your friends as they act out the various people, places, or things.

Which means “Game of Thrones” fans can now watch as Tommen, Septa Unella, and the High Sparrow try to get Lancel to guess “bat” or “emu.”

Everyone is still in costume, making the video even more priceless, but the best part is probably the opening. Chapman immediately sighs and says “F—s sake,” a sign of exasperation anyone who has played charades will recognise. Waddingham leans in and says “sh-t,” a rather out-of-character expression for those who love Septa Unella.

Watch the clip (which includes NSFW language) below :

Brother Lancel, Septa Unella, King Tommen & the High Sparrow play Heads Up on set! It was VERY HOT… obviously… pic.twitter.com/yQLG1CPURD

— Eugene Michael Simon (@Eugene_Simon) August 18, 2016

Since their characters were all killed off in the season six finale, seeing Pryce, Champman, and Simon share a fun moment on set is bittersweet. But Waddingham may return to the screen in season seven, depending on how much of Septa Unella’s awful torture will be onscreen. But let’s try not think about that too much. Back to charades!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.