Here's what the 'Game of Thrones' stars look like in real life

Getty Images Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys, at the ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere in LA.

The “Game of Thrones” stars can look very different when they’re not in their elaborate costumes, makeup, and hair for HBO’s hit fantasy drama.

The show’s cast has been seen hitting the red carpet dressed to the nines for the HBO show’s various season premieres, including the season-six event last year in Los Angeles.

Fans got a chance to see Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams hitting the town rather than plotting to get power in Westeros.

While sadly we have to wait a little longer for season seven of “Game of Thrones” (it will premiere in July, rather than April), it’s always a good time to check in on the talented actors who power its drama.

Here’s the “Game of Thrones” cast as they appear in real life:

John Bradley-West plays Samwell Tarly on 'Game of Thrones.' HBO And he can get all cleaned up, as he did at the season-six premiere. Getty Images Hannah Murray plays Samwell's life partner, Gilly. HBO Here she's shining with orange and red hues. Getty Images Alfie Allen plays Theon Greyjoy ('Reek') on 'Game of Thrones.' hbogo.com Allen looking sharp. Getty Images Maisie Williams plays Arya Stark on 'Game of Thrones.' Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO Here's Williams in a sparkly skirt and baring her midriff -- something Arya would certainly hate. Getty Images Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays Jaime Lannister on 'Game of Thrones.' HBOGO Here he is sporting a bit of scruff. Getty Images Sophie Turner plays Sansa Stark on 'Game of Thrones.' HBO Here Turner rules the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder long gown and with her hair like a crown. Getty Images Peter Dinklage won an Emmy for his role as Tyrion Lannister on 'Game of Thrones.' Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO Here he is sporting a blue suit. Getty Images On 'Game of Thrones,' Lena Headey gets into character as Cersei Lannister. Neil Davidson/HBO In real life, she has short brown hair and several tattoos. Getty Images After a two-season hiatus, Isaac Hempstead Wright returned to play Bran Stark on season six. HBO With short hair and smart glasses on, Wright looks very different in real life. Getty Images Michiel Huisman plays the dashing Daario Naharis, an ally of Daenerys. Helen Sloan / HBO Huisman goes casual with a vest and leather jacket. Getty Images Emilia Clarke is known for her blonde locks as Daenerys Targaryen. HBO But as a brunette, she's just as striking. Getty Images Daniel Portman plays Tyrion's former squire, Podrick Payne, and is now attached to Brienne (Gwendoline Christie). HBO Portman looks sleek in a black suit. Getty Images Daenerys' handmaid and adviser, Missandei, is played by Nathalie Emmanuel. HBO Emmanuel is decked in full white. Getty Images Iwan Rheon played the cruel Ramsay Bolton before he met his own ugly fate. HBO But in real life, Rheon looks very nice in grey. Getty Images Finn Jones played Loras Tyrell, one of the casualties of the explosion at the end of season six. Getty Images But he looks like he's having a lot more fun on the red carpet. Getty Images Kit Harington came back to life as Jon Snow in the sixth season of 'Game of Thrones.' HBO And while he didn't appear on the premiere red carpet because of the secretive nature of his role, he showed up for the Emmys in September, all gussied up in a tux. Getty

