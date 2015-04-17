Here's what the cast of 'Game of Thrones' looks like in real life

Ian Phillips
Daenerys game of thrones season 5 apple trailerHBOThe mother of dragons looks a lot different in real life.

“Game of Thrones” goes to great lengths to bring George R.R. Martin’s Westeros to life.

Costume designers and hair stylists for the show draw inspiration from cultures from all over the world in order to capture this expansive and diverse world.

The cast members themselves are always willing to commit, whether they play a king, a queen, or a knight. Some wear lavish wigs while others chop their hair right off.

Many of the actors are barely recognisable in real life. If you passed by a few on the street, you probably wouldn’t even know it.

In season five, Sansa Stark goes for a new, darker look as she tags along with Little Finger.

In real life, Turner dyes her hair for the show. Back when her character had red hair, they had to use a 'mix of four different watercolor shades.'

(Source: Fashionista)

Here's how Kit Harington looks as Jon Snow.

He looks a bit more cleanshaven without his Night's Watch uniform.

Maisie Williams plays Arya Stark, who at one point had to pretend to be a boy in order to survive.

Williams looks far more like a princess in real life. The 18-year-old actress cuts her hair short for the show. She's one of the only female characters to not wear a wig.

(Source: Vulture)

Lena Headey plays the conniving and calculating Cersei Lannister.

Headey looks a lot different without her long wig. She's a brunette!

As Margery Tyrell, Natalie Dormer isn't the only actress who hides her hair under a wig.

In reality, she's a natural blonde.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is the handsome kingslayer Jamie Lannister on the show.

Outside of the series, he doesn't look all that different.

As Brienne of Tarth, Gwendoline Christie is one of the fiercest warriors in Westeros.

Christie looks remarkably transformed at a fashion show. The actress cuts her hair short for 'Game of Thrones.'

'I struggled for a long time with (cutting) my hair, but then I'm grateful for the opportunity to realise that femininity doesn't have to come from hair or any of those traditional female archetypes of appearance, So, that's been exciting actually,' Christie told TV Guide.

For the season five premiere, Peter Dinklage grew his hair and beard out to play Tyrion Lannister.

He cleaned up for the show's red carpet premiere.

Emilia Clarke plays the very blonde Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen.

But in reality, Clarke is nearly unrecognizable as a brunette.

Theon Greyjoy has gone through a lot of changes on the show. Last season, he transformed into the beaten, brainwashed Reek.

Greyjoy is played by Alfie Allen, who doesn't look like he has ever had to answer to Ramsay Bolton.

The wig Dutch actress Carice van Houten wears to play Melisandre is among the 30 or so wigs used on set, which could cost up to $7,000.

(Source: Fashionista)

In real life, the actress is a lot more lively than her 'Game of Thrones' counterpart.

Want to dig even deeper into Westeros?

See the real-life locations used in 'Game of Thrones' >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.