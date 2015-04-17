Here's what the cast of 'Game of Thrones' looks like in real life

“Game of Thrones” goes to great lengths to bring George R.R. Martin’s Westeros to life.
Costume designers and hair stylists for the show draw inspiration from cultures from all over the world in order to capture this expansive and diverse world.
The cast members themselves are always willing to commit, whether they play a king, a queen, or a knight. Some wear lavish wigs while others chop their hair right off.
Many of the actors are barely recognisable in real life. If you passed by a few on the street, you probably wouldn’t even know it.
In real life, Turner dyes her hair for the show. Back when her character had red hair, they had to use a 'mix of four different watercolor shades.'
Williams looks far more like a princess in real life. The 18-year-old actress cuts her hair short for the show. She's one of the only female characters to not wear a wig.
Christie looks remarkably transformed at a fashion show. The actress cuts her hair short for 'Game of Thrones.'
'I struggled for a long time with (cutting) my hair, but then I'm grateful for the opportunity to realise that femininity doesn't have to come from hair or any of those traditional female archetypes of appearance, So, that's been exciting actually,' Christie told TV Guide.
Theon Greyjoy has gone through a lot of changes on the show. Last season, he transformed into the beaten, brainwashed Reek.
The wig Dutch actress Carice van Houten wears to play Melisandre is among the 30 or so wigs used on set, which could cost up to $7,000.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.