Here's what the cast of 'Game of Thrones' looks like in real life

HBO The mother of dragons looks a lot different in real life.

“Game of Thrones” goes to great lengths to bring George R.R. Martin’s Westeros to life.

Costume designers and hair stylists for the show draw inspiration from cultures from all over the world in order to capture this expansive and diverse world.

The cast members themselves are always willing to commit, whether they play a king, a queen, or a knight. Some wear lavish wigs while others chop their hair right off.

Many of the actors are barely recognisable in real life. If you passed by a few on the street, you probably wouldn’t even know it.

