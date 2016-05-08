'Game of Thrones' star reveals the 'massive' mission ahead for Bran Stark

Although Bran Stark has just returned to “Game of Thrones,” it’s clear to the actor who plays him that big things are ahead for the gifted boy.

“He’s got a responsibility in the wider world of Westeros, a responsibility that may be quite massive,” Isaac Hempstead-Wright told Business Insider.

In the time that has passed since viewers last saw him, Bran has been honing his magical vision (or “greensight”) and abilities to travel outside his body (known as “warging”) with the Three-Eyed Raven (Max von Sydow). But this can’t last forever and Hempstead knows that the first step toward Bran’s fate will come when he faces that.

“Clearly, it’s more a matter of Bran knowing that he’s not in the cave for a nice brief respite from all the kind of horrible things happening around him,” Wright said. “He sees there’s a job to do. He just can’t sit and relax and enjoy the nostalgia trips, because the Three-Eyed Raven isn’t showing him all this stuff because it’s nice for him. He’s showing it to Bran because it’s important. It’s shaping the way the story has to go.”

He then added, “Bran doesn’t necessarily quite realise that. There’s that poignant line the Three-Eyed Raven says, ‘It is beautiful beneath the sea. But if you stay too long, you’ll drown.’ And I think that’s a lesson Bran is going to have to learn sooner or later.”

HBO From left, Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Richard Madden as Robb Stark, and a young Isaac Hempstead-Wright as Bran Stark on ‘Game of Thrones.’

But when he does learn that training will end and that there’s a bigger picture for his powers, Wright believes that Bran will be an exceptional ally for someone else.

“I personally think Bran’s role will be most useful as an enabler,” Wright said. “He won’t be the one charging into battle and save the day. I think he’ll be someone who will help someone else get to the throne or wherever for that matter, rather than him being the one doing it.”

Hempstead may be on to something. There is a popular theory that newly resurrected Jon Snow (Kit Harington) will need the Children of the Forest to help him fight the White Walkers. That’s exactly who Bran has been with since he started his training. So there’s a great possibility that a reunion between Jon and Bran could fit into what Wright believes his character is meant to do and Jon Snow’s ultimate mission.

