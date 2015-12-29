Here's the first photo of Bran Stark's grownup return on 'Game of Thrones'

Once in a while, it’s nice to know someone is returning to “Game of Thrones” for sure.

In July, Business Insider reported that actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who plays Bran Stark, was returning that month to work on season six. And today, Entertainment Weekly shared the first photo of the older handicapped prince with the special powers.

Missing in action since the end of season four, Bran has let go of the long locks, baby fat, and stands at about six feet tall. And he’s ready to bring some twists to the next season of the hit HBO fantasy drama.

“It’s going to get particularly interesting with Bran. He has some interesting visions,” Isaac Hempstead-Wright told the Irish Examiner earlier this year.

HBO From left, brothers Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Rob Stark (Richard Madden), and Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) on HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones.’

Believed dead by most of those gaming for the throne, Bran was most recently seen surviving an attack by wights (the White Walkers’ reanimated minions). Since then, viewers have assumed he’s been working on his powers away from the chess play around the throne. As a “warg,” Bran has the ability to enter the minds of animals and humans. He also has prophetic visions or “greensight.”

His return might turn out to be a game-changer as Stark loyalists could rally around him (especially after what happened to Jon Snow). There could also be some revenge to be had against the Lannisters. Bran lost the use of his legs after being pushed out of a tower window by Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in a bid to keep his incestuous relationship with his sister, Cersei (Lena Headey), a secret (Bran had seen them together).

Whatever occurs with his return, it will definitely change the course of events when “Game of Thrones” returns in April.

