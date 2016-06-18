We ranked the Game of Thrones characters by leadership skills -- No. 1 may surprise you

HBO Who’s the most effective leader on Game of Thrones?

“Valar morghulis” is the ominous, traditional Valyrian saying that means “all men must die.” The customary reply is “valar dohaeris,” or “all men must serve.”

But what about the men and women who lead on “Game of Thrones”? There are quite a lot of leaders vying for power on the show — a few seasons ago, many of these characters were fighting in a conflict called the “War of the Five Kings.”

Some are powerful and successful players. Others are in way over their heads. We’ve taken the opportunity to rank them based on leadership ability.

A few notes: This list only counts characters who are still alive on the show (not the books). Also, it only takes into consideration individuals who could be counted as “leaders” (e.g. more solitary characters who aren’t currently in leadership roles aren’t on here, like Arya Stark, Sandor Clegane, or Samwell Tarly). Lastly, it heavily favours current events — AKA things that happened this season. This list examines leadership ability, not overall power or importance.

Now, here are the leaders on “Game of Thrones,” ranked from worst to best.

