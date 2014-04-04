The 6 Best-Rated 'Game Of Thrones' Episodes

HBO / Helen Sloan ‘The Red Wedding’ episode ranks very high on the list.

With season 4 starting Sunday, it’s a good time to head back to Westeros and find out which episodes are “Game of Thrones” best.

Using GraphTV, we can see just how popular “Game of Thrones” has been in the last three years (the best episode is almost a perfect 10, while the worst episode is still rated a very high 8.5).

Among the best-reviewed fan episodes, most share two common themes — they had a lot of death and dragons.

6. Season 1, Episode 9: 'Baelor' Rating: 9.4 Votes: 5,712 Synopsis: 'Baelor' continues Rob Stark's attempt to save his prisoner father from the Lannister family. Daenerys goes to great magical lengths to save her beloved Khal Drogo. However, the episode is best remembered for the surprise beheading of season 1's hero and lead character, Ned Stark. 5. Season 1, Episode 10: 'Fire and Blood' Rating: 9.4 Votes: 5,774 Synopsis: The impact of Ned's death affects a lot of storylines in the season 1 finale as Rob pushes forward as the new 'King of the North' while Jon Snow realises he's a true member of the Night's Watch, a sacred brotherhood in charge of protecting the realm. The episode ends with Daenerys bringing three-fire breathing dragons to life.

4. Season 2, Episode 10: 'Valar Morghulis' Rating: 9.4 Votes: 5,933 Synopsis: In the season 2 finale, Tyrion recovers from battle wounds as his father Tywin becomes the new advisor to the throne, the Hand of the King. Robb secretly marries, Arya receives a special coin from Jaquen H'ghar as he leaves her for the mysterious Braavos, and Daenerys sets off for Westeros after saving her stolen dragons. 3. Season 3, Episode 4: 'And Now His Watch Is Ended' Rating: 9.5 Votes: 6,828 Synopsis: The only episode on the list that wasn't a penultimate or finale shows Daenerys freeing an army of slaves known as the Unsullied by using her dragons to kill the masters. The Unsullied then wilfully join Daenerys in her pursuit of the Iron Throne. 2. Season 2, Episode 9: 'Blackwater' Rating: 9.6 Votes: 7,823 Synopsis: Tyrion, King Joffery, and the rest of King's Landing fight the explosive Battle of Blackwater as Stannis Baratheon attempts to claim the Iron Throne as its rightful heir. The highlight is when a green napalm-type substance known as Wildfire is used to blow up Stannis' fleet as it enters the bay intent on sacking the city. 1. Season 3, Episode 9: 'The Rains of Castamere' Rating: 9.9 Votes: 19,376 Synopsis: The second to last episode of season 3 is best known for the shocking 'Red Wedding' in which Robb, his mother Cate, and the rest of the Stark army is brutally murdered at the hands of the Freys and Lannisters. BONUS: The least-liked episode of 'Game of Thrones': 'The Night Lands' Season 2, Episode 2 Rating: 8.5

Votes: 4,291 Synopsis: Theon Greyjoy returns to his homeland to convince his father to join the Starks in their war for the throne. Ayra tells her travelling companion Gendry she's really royalty, and Jon Snow finds out that a man is giving his sons to mysterious undead White Walkers. And now that you've seen the best 'Game of Thrones' episodes ... Here are 15 'Game Of Thrones' Photos That Preview Season 4 >

