The 'Game of Thrones' showrunners tricked Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams into thinking they weren't allowed to attend the wrap party because they were underage

Helen Sloan/HBO Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams were pranked by “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who told the duo they weren’t allowed to come to the pilot wrap party because they were underage.

In the new behind the scenes book “Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon,” Benioff said: “We told them they were going to have a special underage wrap party at McDonald’s. They started crying.”

Turner and Williams, who played Sansa and Arya Stark respectively, eventually got to the real wrap party – but cried there too as they thought they might never see each other again.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Journalist James Hibberd’s new “Game of Thrones” behind the scenes book “Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon” has revealed a bunch of practical jokes and pranks the cast and crew played on each other â€” the cruellest of which involved Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

Turner and Williams joined the cast of “Thrones” as Sansa Stark and Arya Stark when they were just 13 and 12 years old, respectively.

Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss took advantage of this after they had finished filming the pilot for “Thrones.”

Benioff said: “We told Maisie and Sophie that since they were underage, they couldn’t come to the pilot wrap party. So we told them they were going to have a special underage wrap party at McDonald’s. They started crying.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner have a close friendship off-screen.

Turner and Williams eventually got to the real wrap party, but the tears didn’t stop there: “They came to the real wrap party and cried through that â€” because they thought they might never see each other again.”

The cast and crew were unsure if the pilot was ever going to actually be picked up and turned into a series or not, so they didn’t know if they would see one another again. Thankfully, the show did get picked up and while Turner and Williams didn’t appear on screen together in “Thrones” after season one up until season seven, the two quickly formed a close friendship off-screen.

In a 2019 interview with Conan O’Brien, Turner said that she and Williams would kiss in the middle of filming a scene just to see how people would react.

“It’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ so incest is so normal that they were just like… ‘That’s fine,'” Turner said. “It was probably the most tame thing that happened on the show, actually.”

Read more:

George R.R. Martin says ‘Game of Thrones’ creators’ decision to have Daenerys sexually assaulted on her wedding night made the pilot ‘worse’ â€” but the reason makes sense if you’ve read the books

Millie Bobby Brown said she almost quit acting after being rejected for a role in ‘Game of Thrones’

10 movies to watch if you like ‘Game of Thrones’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.