The most epic battle in 'Game of Thrones' history won two of the biggest awards at the Emmys

HBO The Battle of the Bastards was the most epic pulled off by ‘Game of Thrones’ to date.

If there’s one episode of “Game of Thrones” you should watch, make it “Battle of the Bastards.”

The penultimate episode of season six of “Game of Thrones” centered around what was arguably the craziest battle the epic HBO series has pulled off yet.

Jon Snow and Sansa Stark assemble an army to take back Winterfell from the sadistic Ramsay Bolton. While the show’s Blackwater and Hardhome battles changed the game, this battle topped even many of its movie counterparts.

Fans loved it, and Emmy voters took notice Sunday night.

“The Battle of the Bastards” rightfully took home two of the show’s biggest wins at the Emmys on Sunday.

First, the episode won creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. Then, to no one’s surprise, visionary director Miguel Sapochnik was handed an award for Best Director. In addition, the show was recognised for its technical achievements at the Creative Arts Emmys, thanks in part to this stunning episode.

That was just a small part of the show’s massive haul. “Game of Thrones” has now won more Emmys than any primetime series in history, with an astonishing 38 wins since the show first debuted in 2011.

The battle sequence that helped push “Game of Thrones” over the edge was one of the craziest it has ever pulled off. Over the course of 25 days, a crew of 600 people, 70 horses, and $10 million brought the Battle of the Bastards to life.

Unfortuantely, the man who scored the biggest victory in the battle, Kit Harrington, as Jon Snow, walked home from the Emmys empty handed. We have a feeling he’ll be back on that stage again before the show ends.

