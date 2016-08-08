'Game of Thrones' author George R.R. Martin has a new TV series in the works

Good news for fans of “Game of Thrones” and the author of the novels the HBO show is based on, George R.R. Martin.

A television series based on Martin’s anthology series, “Wild Cards,” is in development. Martin made the announcement on his official blog on Saturday.

“We have some exciting [news] for all the ‘Wild Cards’ fans out there,” Martin wrote. “Universal Cable Productions (UCP) has acquired the rights to adapt our long-running ‘Wild Cards’ series of anthologies and mosaic novels for television. Development will begin immediately on what we hope will be the first of several interlocking series.”

Variety also confirmed the project with UCP. The news outlet also confirmed that Martin’s exclusive development agreement with HBO will keep him from working on the project. Instead, Martin’s assistant editor Melinda Snodgrass (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) and Gregory Noveck, formerly of Syfy Films, are executive producing the project instead.

Here’s a description of “Wild Cards” from Goodreads.com:

“‘Wild Cards’ is a science fiction and superhero anthology series set in a shared universe. The series was created by a group of New Mexico science fiction authors, and mostly edited by George R. R. Martin.

While most of the books are made up of individual short stories, they generally focus on a central theme or event. There were also several longer storylines which run through several of the books. Some volumes use the format of a mosaic novel. This involved several writers writing individual storylines which were then edited together into one novel length story. Finally, some volumes are a complete novel written by a single author.”

The news arrives just a week after HBO announced that “Game of Thrones” will air just two more seasons, ending with season eight in 2018.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.