Fans are convinced a legendary actress is joining 'Game of Thrones' -- here's why it's probably not happening

Is Angela Lansbury heading to “Game of Thrones”? That’s what everyone wants to know.

On July 30, the National Enquirer ran a story alleging the 90-year-old actress had been cast in “Game of Thrones.”

“Insiders say that Angela’s headed for HBO’s murder-soaked ‘Game of Thrones’ […] The ailing actress has been offered a high-profile, two-episode gig on the smash-hit cable drama,” the Enquirer wrote.

The story didn’t take off at the time, likely due to the anonymous sourcing.

A month later, German news site Bild ran another article about the casting news on August 31, and now people are buzzing with excitement. Bild cites another anonymous source from within the “production circles” of “Game of Thrones.”

Unfortunately, the proof stops there. HBO has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours publicly, and Lansbury’s publicist has not responded to a request for comment.

HBO The National Enquirer reported Lansbury’s casting was ‘arranged by good pal Diana Rigg,’ who plays Olenna Tyrell.

And yet people seem keen on believing the 90-year-old actress is heading to Westeros. The rumour isn’t dying this time around. Though the possibility of Lansbury appearing will remain plausible until HBO gives any official word, we currently aren’t buying it. July would have been early for casting news to begin circulating, given the later start time for production this season.

Plus HBO has been very open with big casting news in the past. We know Jim Broadbent was definitely cast for a “significant role” next season, and last year Ian McShane’s single episode appearance was confirmed long before the show aired.

Other reputable “Game of Thrones” casting sites share our scepticism. Winter Is Coming — a site which specialises in productions news — immediately dismissed the possibility.

It’s definitely bull, but National Enquirer says Angela Lansbury will be on #GameofThrones. How great would that be? https://t.co/c6gMthaTYd

— Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) August 1, 2016

If Lansbury shows up in season seven, we will gladly eat our hats because that would be awesome. But for now — don’t bet on seeing the “Murder, She Wrote” star in Westeros.

