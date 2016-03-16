This 'Game of Thrones' actor originally auditioned to play Jon Snow on the show

“Game of Thrones” is notorious for its laundry list of characters both old and new, which means an ever-changing cast of actors. But two men on the series have been around since the beginning: Kit Harington and Alfie Allen.

We know Harington was invited to audition for his role of Jon Snow after producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss spotted him in a play. After he showed up to his audition with a black eye, Harington won the part.

But in the “Game of Thrones” season five Blu-ray episode commentary, Benioff and Weiss revealed that another actor also auditioned to be the bastard of Winterfell: Alfie Allen.

“The odd thing is, Alfie [Allen] originally came in to read for Jon Snow,” Benioff says in the episode ten commentary. “And we thought well he’s great … he’s not quite Jon Snow.”

However, the showrunners still wanted Allen for a role on the show.

“And then we thought wait a second, Theon! And he read for Theon and he was just incredible,” added Benioff.

Allen as Jon Snow would have certainly been a departure from the brooding, dark haired, pretty-boy look Harington brings to the character. As the Benioff and Weiss aptly noted, Allen brings Theon’s swaggering pseudo-confidence to light in a compelling way. We think he definitely makes for the perfect Theon.

HBO Could you imagine Alfie Allen playing Jon Snow?

After his performance as the tormented Reek in season five, Allen has been commended as one of the strongest actors on the series by many fans. Both Harington and Allen will be returning in next season (if the Jon Snow rumours are as true as we think they are). Tune in on Sunday, April 24 for the season six premiere.

