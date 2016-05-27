'Game of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner on what it was like growing up in the public eye

HBO Sophie Turner, aka Sansa Stark.

Sophie Turner is known for her role on HBO’s megahit “Game of Thrones.” She was only 13 years old when she landed the part, and it hasn’t always been easy for the young star.

In an interview with InStyle UK, the 20-year-old opened up about growing up in the public eye.

She said it was initially difficult because of the criticisms her character, Sansa Stark, received.

“At first, it was the character, people hating on her because she was a 13-year-old girl, and she should have a smart head on her shoulders and make good decisions. But, at the end of the day — blinded by love — she didn’t,” Turner explained.

But as the show grew in popularity, and Turner received more recognition, the fame got even harder to handle. She said that the years between the ages of 16 and 19 “were quite hard.”

“You’re in the prime of puberty; your body is changing, your face is changing, and people still saw me as that 13-year-old girl, with no body, and thought that’s how I should look forever,” she said. “So, growing up and having my body transform, and my hormones, and people watching and commenting on that — that was tricky. Even my friends were having a hard time with that stuff, but when people are printing photos of your bad skin, that’s really difficult.”

“Game of Thrones” is currently in its sixth season, and Turner is starring in “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.