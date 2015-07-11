'Game of Thrones' actress Maisie Williams is nervous about how she'll handle the big twist to her character next season

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead if you’re not caught up with “Game of Thrones”

There were many huge shocks that came during the season 5 “Game of Thrones” finale back in June.

One of the biggest surprises was what happened to Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

Last chance to head back before spoilers!

She’s punished by mentor Jaqen H’ghar for taking a man’s life. As a result, he causes her to go blind. It’s a shocking — and rather depressing — moment in the series. (Seriously, when are the Starks going to catch a break?)

Looking forward into season 6, it’s not clear how Arya, one of the most fiery females in the series, will handle going blind.

During the “Game of Thrones” panel Friday afternoon at Comic-Con, Williams was asked what challenges she sees going forward as she plays Arya now that she’s blind.

“Well, from the last scene that we shot with [director] David [Nutter], the contacts that I was wearing for that big reveal at the end, I did it for one shot so I only had them in for about 15 minutes,” Williams explained. “They’re really really thick … to get into your eye. But once they’re in it took a couple of minutes to get a bit more comfortable. But then they were straight back out again.”

“So, I’m worried if I’m going to have to do any fighting or anything 1. I can’t see and 2. They’re extremely uncomfortable,” she continued. “So, yeah I’m excited to see what they write in because it takes them like three seconds to be like, ‘Arya fights blind,’ but it takes me a long time to master that.”

“We’ll see what happens,” she added.

