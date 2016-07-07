'Game of Thrones' actress says this flirtatious moment wasn't written in the script

HBO From left, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy, and Gemma Whelan as Yara Greyjoy.

Season six of “Game of Thrones” brought an endless stream of buzzworthy moments. Besides the unbelievable explosions and shocking deaths, one in particular came from the unlikely pairing of

Daenerys Targaryen and Yara Greyjoy.

In the same episode that featured the Battle of the Bastards, Dany and Yara met for the first time and bonded quite quickly. And with one epic handshake that came with a lot of sexual tension, fans began pairing the two characters, hoping they’d get together soon.

The actress who plays Yara, Gemma Whelan, spoke to Vulture about the character’s sexuality and the unlikely romance. Whelan said she wasn’t surprised about the episode-seven reveal that her character is gay or bisexual because of Yara’s up-for-anything attitude.

The obvious flirtation between Dany and Yara was also apparently not exactly spelled out in the script, she said.

“It just turned out that Emilia [Clarke, who plays Daenerys] and I had some chemistry going on! It was probably intended in the script, but it didn’t need writing down because it was so well-written,” Whelan told Vulture. “We get the cut of each other’s jib quite quickly, and we like the size of each other — what we have to say, what we both stand for, is appealing. Not necessarily in a sexual way, but in the way that power is attractive, and it’s something we both want to achieve, and we can do it together.”

Will there be more? If it was left up to Whelan and Clarke, then yes. Whelan said they both “enjoy the idea” because of how well the two get along.

So the Dany-Yara shippers might get their wishes granted. If the writers are willing to let Lady Olenna bash the Sand Snakes in such a self-deprecating way because they realised they angered fans with their poor handling of the Dorne plot, then they might try to appease fans yet again by pairing up two nonstop female forces of nature.

Whether it’s romantically or strategically, it is always a treat to see two of the strongest women on the show interact.

Read Gemma Whelan’s full interview with Vulture.

