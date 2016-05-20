Here's how the 'Game of Thrones' stars looked before they were cast

YouTube/NBC & YouTube/HBOKhal Drogo started off as a ‘Baywatch’ hunk.
Even the most powerful kings, queens, and khals of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” had to start somewhere.
Before the cast of “Game of Thrones” found themselves caught up in the drama of the War of the Five Kings, or the shocking bloodshed of the Red Wedding, they had other, much less intense roles.
Read on to see what the “Game of Thrones” actors looked like before they were cast on the show.
She's no stranger to royalty. Dormer got her start as the clever, glamorous wife of King Henry VIII, Anne Boleyn, on Showtime's 'The Tudors.'
As Lord Tywin Lannister, Charles Dance ruled King's Landing without ever having to sit on the Iron Throne himself.
Dance played a much softer English gentleman in the mini-series 'Rebecca,' alongside the future Queen of Thorns herself, Diana Rigg.
She showed audiences she could play a much more sympathetic ruler as Gorgo, Queen of Sparta in '300.'
For the first four seasons, Jack Gleeson played King Joffrey, one of the most hated characters in Westeros.
But the actor got his start as an adorable, innocent young boy in the first film of the 'Dark Knight' trilogy: 'Batman Begins.'
Lancel Lannister (Eugene Simon) has become a serious threat to the crown since joining the High Sparrow.
Natalia Tena debuted in season one as Osha, a wild woman eventually charged with protecting the youngest Stark child.
Years earlier, she was the similarly strong-willed Nymphadora Tonks in the 'Harry Potter' film series.
Maester Pycelle is mostly known for his cautious, largely useless advice as a member of the small council in King's Landing.
Actor Julian Glover had a small, supporting role as a military advisor in 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.'
He appeared years earlier in action-comedy 'Hot Fuzz' as a terrifying, imposing (and hilarious) grocery store cashier.
The show was Williams' first big role. Here's a throwback to herself as a child she posted to Instagram.
In real life, Clarke's a brunette. One of her early roles was in a made-for-TV movie called 'Triassic Adventure.'
Nathalie Emmanuel plays Missandei, a beautiful multi-linguist and one of the few people in Meereen who Daenerys actually trusts.
Sophie Turner's first big role was playing Lady Sansa Stark of Winterfell, but had a long way to go before becoming as strong as she is now.
Gwendoline Christie is a ferociously loyal knight instrumental in returning the Stark family to the North.
She got her start as the much more refined 'Classy Shopper #2' in 'The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.'
He had a well-regarded earlier role opposite Nicole Kidman in 'The Hours,' as Leonard Woolf, husband to classic poet Virginia Woolf.
