Here's how the 'Game of Thrones' stars looked before they were cast

Even the most powerful kings, queens, and khals of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” had to start somewhere.

Before the cast of “Game of Thrones” found themselves caught up in the drama of the War of the Five Kings, or the shocking bloodshed of the Red Wedding, they had other, much less intense roles.

Read on to see what the “Game of Thrones” actors looked like before they were cast on the show.

Natalie Dormer is the clever, glamorous Queen Margaery Tyrell. HBO She's no stranger to royalty. Dormer got her start as the clever, glamorous wife of King Henry VIII, Anne Boleyn, on Showtime's 'The Tudors.' YouTube/Shotime Dame Diana Rigg is excellent as the calculating and caustic matriarch Olenna Tyrell. HBO Rigg enchanted audiences decades earlier as Emma Peel in the '60s spy series, 'The Avengers.' YouTube/ITV/ABC As Lord Tywin Lannister, Charles Dance ruled King's Landing without ever having to sit on the Iron Throne himself. HBO Dance played a much softer English gentleman in the mini-series 'Rebecca,' alongside the future Queen of Thorns herself, Diana Rigg. YouTube/ITV/ABC Lena Headey is an excellent villainness as the scheming, vengeful Queen Cersei. HBO She showed audiences she could play a much more sympathetic ruler as Gorgo, Queen of Sparta in '300.' YouTube/Warner Bros Mark Addy was the ruling King of the Seven Kingdoms, Robert Baratheon, when the show began. HBO The actor was once cast as the cheerful squire, Roland, in 2001's 'A Knight's Tale.' YouTube/Columbia For the first four seasons, Jack Gleeson played King Joffrey, one of the most hated characters in Westeros. Google Images But the actor got his start as an adorable, innocent young boy in the first film of the 'Dark Knight' trilogy: 'Batman Begins.' YouTube/Warner Bros Lancel Lannister (Eugene Simon) has become a serious threat to the crown since joining the High Sparrow. hbogo.com Simon got his start alongside Vanessa Hudgens in the Nickelodeon show, 'House of Anubis.' YouTube/Nickelodeon Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) is a master schemer and political strategist. HBO But, in another life, he was a lawyer on the acclaimed crime drama, 'The Wire.' YouTube/HBO Natalia Tena debuted in season one as Osha, a wild woman eventually charged with protecting the youngest Stark child. YouTube screencap Years earlier, she was the similarly strong-willed Nymphadora Tonks in the 'Harry Potter' film series. YouTube/Warner Bros Maester Pycelle is mostly known for his cautious, largely useless advice as a member of the small council in King's Landing. Youtube/HBO Actor Julian Glover had a small, supporting role as a military advisor in 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.' YouTube/Lucasfilm At 6'6,' Rory McCann is terrifying and imposing as The Hound. hbogo.com He appeared years earlier in action-comedy 'Hot Fuzz' as a terrifying, imposing (and hilarious) grocery store cashier. YouTube/Paramount Pictures Arya (Maisie Williams) has travelled a long, brutal road and her journey still isn't over. Helen Sloan/HBO The show was Williams' first big role. Here's a throwback to herself as a child she posted to Instagram. Jason Momoa led the khalasar of fearsome warriors as Khal Drogo. YouTube But the Samoan actor starred as a (much less cool) 'Baywatch' hunk in his younger years. YouTube/NBC Today, Emilia Clarke is known to most as the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen. HBO In real life, Clarke's a brunette. One of her early roles was in a made-for-TV movie called 'Triassic Adventure.' YouTube/Ludmil Kazakov Iain Glen is the disgraced Ser Jorah, now motivated almost entirely by his love for the Daenerys. HBO Glen once faced down Angelina Jolie in 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.' YouTube/Paramount Pictures Nathalie Emmanuel plays Missandei, a beautiful multi-linguist and one of the few people in Meereen who Daenerys actually trusts. HBO The English actress got her start playing Sasha Valentine in the English drama, 'Hollyoaks.' YouTube/All3Media Sophie Turner's first big role was playing Lady Sansa Stark of Winterfell, but had a long way to go before becoming as strong as she is now. HBO Here's a throwback she shared of herself on Instagram when she was younger. Gwendoline Christie is a ferociously loyal knight instrumental in returning the Stark family to the North. HBO She got her start as the much more refined 'Classy Shopper #2' in 'The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.' YouTube/Sony Pictures Stephen Dillane led his armies to war as Stannis (the Mannis) Baratheon on the show. Helen Sloan/HBO He had a well-regarded earlier role opposite Nicole Kidman in 'The Hours,' as Leonard Woolf, husband to classic poet Virginia Woolf. YouTube/Paramount Pictures Liam Cunningham is the loyal second in command to Stannis Baratheon. HBO Decades ago, he played a loyal knight to Sean Connery's King Arthur in 'First Knight.' YouTube/Columbia Pictures

