Here's the unusual way 'Game of Thrones' actors find out that their characters are about to be killed off

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” producers have a unique way of informing actors that their characters are about to be killed off.

Isaac Hempstead Wright, who returns as Bran Stark for season six after a two-season hiatus from the show, recently did a press conference at HBO Asia’s “The Game of Thrones Experience: World of Westeros” event in Singapore.

During the event, he told the media that the hit show’s actors are very aware that any one of them can go at any time, and they scan the script to find out if their characters survive.

“It’s the first thing that everyone does,” Wright said, according to Filipino news site InterAksyon. But the scripts aren’t the final word on character deaths. There is one way to know for sure, and it’s quite bittersweet.

“The thing is, people tend to know [when] their characters die,” Wright explained. “They get sent a bouquet of flowers and a bottle of champagne before they get the dreaded final call and then that’s it.”

As tough as losing characters has been on the show’s fans (Jon Snow, for example), Wright believes that it’s an important element to the success of “Game of Thrones.”

“A lot of series, you can almost see where it’s going on or imagine other things that is going to happen for the rest of their run. With ‘Game of Thrones,’ you really can’t work out what’s going to happen. Nobody saw Jon Snow’s death coming. Nobody saw Ned Stark’s death coming,” he said.

“When you watch ‘Game of Thrones,’ you become invested in the characters because you really won’t know what’s going to happen. There really is no guarantee that a character will survive so you invest in the people as though they were real people who could die any moment.”

Expect that to stay true this season.

