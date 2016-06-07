A 'Game of Thrones' actor totally spoiled last night's big reveal months ago

Last night’s episode of “Game of Thrones” brought back a beloved character who, last we saw, had been left for dead. It should have been a big surprise — unless you happened to catch an interview with an actor who completely spoiled it a few months ago.

Spoilers ahead.

The Hound is alive. Show watchers last saw him in season four after Brienne of Tarth whooped him and shoved him off a cliff. He came back yesterday living with a peaceful religious group led by Brother Ray, played by guest-star Ian McShane.

In the books, it’s heavily hinted that the hound is alive and living a similarly peaceful, but it’s not confirmed outright. The show would have been the first place to officially confirm this theory, but McShane gave it away in an interview in November of last year.

“I am responsible for bringing somebody back that you think you’re never going to see again,” he told Pop Goes The News. “I’ll leave it at that.”

Except, he didn’t leave it at that. Book readers figured that he was probably talking about the Hound, but McShane essentially confirmed it during a March appearance on “BBC Radio 5.”

The host guesses that the returning character “could only be the Hound or Jon Snow,” and McShane spells it out.

“I think you might guess which one that is,” he explained. “It’s not the latter. It might be the former.”

When fans got mad at McShane for spoiling the Hound’s return, the actor brushed it off.

“You say the slightest thing and the internet goes ape,” he told “The Telegraph.” “I was accused of giving the plot away, but I just think get a fucking life. It’s only tits and dragons.”

