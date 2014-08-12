'Game Of Thrones' Actor Dies, Won't Be Recast

Acclaimed Irish actor JJ Murphy, 86, passed away this past Friday, just days after shooting his first scenes for season five of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Murphy was set to play Ser Denys Mallister, the eldest member of the Night’s Watch.

Murphy is best known as a theatre actor in Northern Ireland. He worked for many years at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast where he performed his final stage role in a production of Joseph Tomelty’s “All Souls Night” in 2012.

“Game of Thrones” creators D.B. Weiss & David Benioff have confirmed the role will not be recast in a statement, adding that Murphy was a “lovely man, and the best Denys Mallister we could have hoped for.”

