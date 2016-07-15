'Game of Thrones' is dominating the 2016 Emmy noms

HBO A girl has received her first Emmy nom.

“Game of Thrones” actors are crushing it at this year’s Emmy nominations.

Unsurprisingly, Peter Dinklage has earned his sixth supporting actor nomination for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister. He has already won two for his time on “GoT.”

Both Lena Headey and Emilia Clarke have secured their third nominations for supporting roles as Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen, respectively.

But the show has added two newcomers to its supporting acting nominations: Kit Harrington for his portrayal of the formerly-dead-but-not-anymore Jon Snow and Maisie Williams as the brilliantly fierce Arya Stark.

HBO Jon Snow lived long enough for Kit Harrington to secure his first Emmy nomination.

There was no love this year for guest star Diana Rigg as Lady Olenna — she’s been nominated three times before — but Max von Sydow earned his first “GoT” Emmy nomination for his role as the Three-eyed Raven. Since his character is now dead, this will be his only shot.

HBO’s hit show also leads the list of total Emmy nominations with 23, slightly edging out the 22 nominations FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” snagged.

“GoT” led the pack in 2015 as well, with 24 nominations. The show won 12 Emmys last year, the highest number any show has won in a single year. “GoT” only needs one win at this year’s awards show to hold the record for most wins by a drama series. It’s currently tied with “Hill Street Blues” and “The West Wing” with 26.

The 2016 Emmy Awards will air September 18 on ABC.

